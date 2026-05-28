The atmosphere was electric on the CH flight today

The Canadiens aren't mathematically eliminated, but if you were to believe the media and the fans, you'd think they were already on vacation.

The series is 3-1 in favor of the Hurricanes, and Montreal has come back from such a deficit in the past. Teams trailing 1-3 in a conference final have won only once in 73 attempts.

The only team to have pulled off such a feat: the Devils (led by Claude Lemieux) in 2000.

The last time a team overcame a 3-1 series deficit in the conference finals? The 2000 NJ Devils. Claude Lemieux was on that team that went on to win a Cup. pic.twitter.com/z0PuePaRgL — Hockeyy Insiderr (@HockeyyInsiderr) May 28, 2026

Despite the deficit, the atmosphere was apparently electric on the Habs' plane heading to North Carolina today.

Alexandre Carrier admitted that the atmosphere was great and that the guys were relaxed, playing cards and video games. They're especially excited to play ping-pong.

Carrier says the energy was high today on the #Habs flight to Raleigh: “Played some cards, played some video games… I really liked the energy today. I think we've turned the page. We're excited to get here together on the road, have a team dinner, play some ping pong…” Bolduc… — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) May 28, 2026

By the way, Zachary Bolduc said the ping-pong series is tied 1-1.

Tomorrow, the guys will play in Carolina. The crowd there will be wild, as they could see their team reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years. Fortunately, the Habs play better on the road than at home in the playoffs.

Let's hope they come out stronger this time.

The Habs' mindset: take it one game at a time. They'll need to win three in a row, including two in Carolina.

In a nutshell

– Obviously.

Chris Johnston: Heard that some people from the Leafs' staff have made a trip up to Whitehorse…where Gavin McKenna's from; I don't view that as a full tell on their intentions; the industry sense I get…it's likely gonna be McKenna for the Leafs – Chris Johnston Show (5/28) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 28, 2026

– Very sad.

A heartbreaking photo https://t.co/Ds0QYnYChV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

– We'll see.

Should Brendan Gallagher be in the Canadiens' lineup for Game 5 on Friday? pic.twitter.com/LMpq0GBaK5 — L'Antichambre (@Antichambre) May 28, 2026

– Oh, really.