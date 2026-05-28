The atmosphere was electric on the CH flight today

Raphael Simard
The atmosphere was electric on the CH flight today
Credit: YT

The Canadiens aren't mathematically eliminated, but if you were to believe the media and the fans, you'd think they were already on vacation.

The series is 3-1 in favor of the Hurricanes, and Montreal has come back from such a deficit in the past. Teams trailing 1-3 in a conference final have won only once in 73 attempts.

The only team to have pulled off such a feat: the Devils (led by Claude Lemieux) in 2000.

Despite the deficit, the atmosphere was apparently electric on the Habs' plane heading to North Carolina today.

Alexandre Carrier admitted that the atmosphere was great and that the guys were relaxed, playing cards and video games. They're especially excited to play ping-pong.

By the way, Zachary Bolduc said the ping-pong series is tied 1-1.

Tomorrow, the guys will play in Carolina. The crowd there will be wild, as they could see their team reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years. Fortunately, the Habs play better on the road than at home in the playoffs.

Let's hope they come out stronger this time.

The Habs' mindset: take it one game at a time. They'll need to win three in a row, including two in Carolina.


In a nutshell

– Obviously.

– Very sad.

– We'll see.

– Oh, really.

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