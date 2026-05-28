Claude Lemieux wanted to be the Canadiens’ general manager

Raphael Simard
Claude Lemieux wanted to be the Canadiens’ general manager
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Today, it's not just Quebec that is in tears.

Claude Lemieux, who has passed away, received an outpouring of love throughout the NHL. Whether it's hockey organizations, players, coaches, journalists, or the league itself, they are all saddened by the tragedy we are facing today.

He had just carried the torch at the Bell Centre, yet…

Appearing on 98.5 Sports, Serge Savard spoke with Philippe Cantin, and the former Habs GM revealed a piece of information that few people knew.

In fact, Savard admitted that when he was tasked with helping Geoff Molson find his next GM, Lemieux had called him and expressed his desire to be the team's general manager.

Savard told Cantin that he had hired Marc Bergevin and had never considered Lemieux a serious candidate; he didn't even interview him.

All the media are talking about the man who grew up in Buckingham, in the Outaouais region, today. It's his day, and May 28 will forever be etched as one of the saddest days in the history of the Montreal Canadiens.

He was only 60 years old. Rest in peace, Claude.


In a nutshell

– Is a miracle possible?

– One to watch.

– What a bad decision.

– Very funny.

– That would be so great.

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