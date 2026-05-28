Claude Lemieux wanted to be the Canadiens’ general manager

Today, it's not just Quebec that is in tears.

Claude Lemieux, who has passed away, received an outpouring of love throughout the NHL. Whether it's hockey organizations, players, coaches, journalists, or the league itself, they are all saddened by the tragedy we are facing today.

He had just carried the torch at the Bell Centre, yet…

“I'm glad he received this outpouring of love” – Tony Marinaro on Claude Lemieux pic.twitter.com/t0ZIrEP0HF — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

Appearing on 98.5 Sports, Serge Savard spoke with Philippe Cantin, and the former Habs GM revealed a piece of information that few people knew.

In fact, Savard admitted that when he was tasked with helping Geoff Molson find his next GM, Lemieux had called him and expressed his desire to be the team's general manager.

Savard told Cantin that he had hired Marc Bergevin and had never considered Lemieux a serious candidate; he didn't even interview him.

All the media are talking about the man who grew up in Buckingham, in the Outaouais region, today. It's his day, and May 28 will forever be etched as one of the saddest days in the history of the Montreal Canadiens.

He was only 60 years old. Rest in peace, Claude.

In a nutshell

– Is a miracle possible?

Six players were part of the three-game comeback against Toronto in 2021 https://t.co/2hOF8CL2e7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

– One to watch.

Chris Johnston: Re Simon Nemec/Devils: He's going to be looking for a long-term deal similar to the one his teammate Luke Hughes got, which was $9 million per year – Chris Johnston Show (5/28) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 28, 2026

– What a bad decision.

The NBA is changing its draft lottery to tackle “tanking”https://t.co/9M2FmFdj93 — RDS (@RDSca) May 28, 2026

– Very funny.

Matthew Tkachuk chided by official for diving in Team USA's 4-0 elimination loss to Canada: “You're better than this!” https://t.co/xRJiBKMTKM — RMNB (@rmnb) May 28, 2026

– That would be so great.