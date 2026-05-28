“I expect Kent Hughes to be just as aggressive as he was last summer.”

As of today, the Canadiens are one of three teams that haven't been eliminated yet this season. There's reason to be pessimistic, let's be honest, but the team is still in the running.

No matter what happens, the 2025-26 season will have been a success in Montreal. The team has shown that it can hold its own… but that it still needs that little something extra to be a true contender.

The development of its young players and the experience gained this spring are part of that, but the club could use some reinforcements.

And today, Marco D'Amico chatted about what lies ahead for the club this summer… and according to him, don't expect Kent Hughes to settle for less this summer:

I expect Kent Hughes to be just as aggressive as last summer. – Marco D'Amico

“I don't think Kent Hughes is going to sit on his hands this summer… I expect him to be just as aggressive as last off-season.” @mndamico joins @JDBunkis to project what's ahead for the Canadiens beyond their Eastern Conference Final run. pic.twitter.com/NXnMZF62vq — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) May 28, 2026

Remember that during the last offseason, the Habs acquired Noah Dobson in what was one of the biggest moves of the summer. The Zachary Bolduc trade was also another highlight of the GM's summer.

He identified his team's needs (a top-tier right-handed defenseman and a feisty forward who can score) and went out to get them.

That said, the needs are different this summer. We know that once again, the famous second-line center position is a hot topic… and the series against the Hurricanes clearly shows that the team could benefit from a few big, physical players capable of delivering hits.

If the Habs can land a center of Noah Dobson's caliber (think Nico Hischier) and a bit of grit, the team could be in good shape. But one thing is clear: Hughes can't afford to play it safe—the future is (increasingly) now in Montreal.

In Brief

– Michel Lacroix offers his condolences to the loved ones of Claude Lemieux, who passed away earlier today.

Condolences to the family and friends of Claude Lemieux. An exceptional competitor.

Condolences to family and friends. Claude was an exceptional competitor.

Thank you for those precious moments last Monday. — Michel Lacroix (@M_LacroixRDS) May 28, 2026

– Great read on Jakub Dobes.

In November, Jakub Dobes broke down in tears after a loss to the Devils. Now, starring for the Canadiens in the playoffs, it's clear the goalie has come a long way. (@EricEngels) https://t.co/Lyq85vYFg6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 28, 2026

– What do you think?

Kelly McCrimmon on OverDrive says you can't look at a team and say, “Oh, that team had 102 points, they had 95 points, so that 102-point team is better.” When you consider everything that happens over the course of 82 games in an Olympic year, plus the injuries, it's not fair to look at it that way. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 28, 2026

– One to watch.

A story to watch https://t.co/rRCXT03zYT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 28, 2026

– Some movement with the Blue Jays.