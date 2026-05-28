Playing both Xhekaj brothers tomorrow: the idea is starting to gain traction

The Canadiens are currently in a rather precarious situation. The team was completely outplayed last night in Game 4 of their series against the Hurricanes… and now they must find a way to win three straight games to reach the finals.

And they have to do it against a team that has been utterly dominating them for the past three games.

So it's pretty hard right now for Habs fans to stay optimistic. The team doesn't seem to have any answers for the Hurricanes' hyper-aggressive style, and many people are expecting another drubbing tomorrow night.

But Nicolas Cloutier, during his appearance on BPM Sports today, mentioned a “nuclear option”: he suggests playing both Xhekaj brothers tomorrow.

The goal: to create chaos and try to make life a little harder for the Hurricanes.

Should Florian Xhekaj play tomorrow night? pic.twitter.com/K9caukkI1K — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 28, 2026

Right now, it feels like the Habs players don't have much left in their legs. The guys seem out of breath and are struggling to match the Hurricanes physically.

And that's where sending in two guys whose main strength is physical play makes sense. It could make things a bit tougher for the Hurricanes and give the Habs a chance.

Because, in any case, the status quo doesn't seem to be working. Since we're on the brink of elimination anyway, we might as well try something.

It's worth noting that Arber has already played 13 games in this year's playoffs, which isn't the case for Florian, who has only five games of NHL experience in his career. That said, Florian is already training with the Black Aces, and we'll recall that the Canadiens had considered playing him in the playoffs against the Capitals last year.

And since he has him up his sleeve, perhaps the time has come for Martin St-Louis to send the two brothers out to rattle the net.

In a nutshell

– We reported all of this yesterday.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final will start either June 2 or June 4: pic.twitter.com/wOIn4sJvPP — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 28, 2026

– This is (unfortunately) the big news of the day.

– Interesting.