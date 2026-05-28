Claude Lemieux has passed away (three days after carrying the torch)

On Monday night at the Bell Centre, Claude Lemieux was the legend who carried the torch. The Quebec native, who was a player with a ton of grit, was a natural choice to be part of the 2026 playoff tradition.

He received a huge outpouring of love in Montreal.

But now, just three days later, we've received some extremely sad news: that same Claude Lemieux has passed away.

The NHL Alumni Association made the announcement on its social media channels. Lemieux was only 60 years old.

And of course, this is shocking news, considering we saw him at the Bell Centre just over 48 hours ago.

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to share that Claude Lemieux has passed away at the age of 60. Born in Buckingham, Quebec, Claude was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL Entry Draft and would make his NHL debut just a few months later… pic.twitter.com/iohlATU6qz — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) May 28, 2026

And of course, this all comes as a huge shock. We don't know the cause of death, but this has all happened extremely unexpectedly.

We extend our deepest condolences to Lemieux's loved ones.

It's worth noting that the Quebec native, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, remained involved in the hockey world as an agent. He notably represented Frederik Andersen, the Hurricanes' starting goaltender.

But he is best remembered for his unmatched competitiveness on the ice and his memorable moments in the playoffs. This is truly sad news.

Overtime

It's worth noting that according to Jeremy Filosa, a researcher at 98.5 FM spoke with Lemieux yesterday, and he was set to go on vacation today.

Sad news, indeed.