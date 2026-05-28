Claude Lemieux: It would be suicide (according to TMZ)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Claude Lemieux had passed away. The Quebec native, who carried the torch at the Bell Centre on Monday night, died at the age of 60.

This news has obviously been a blow to many people, given how much he was loved.

That said, the cause of death had not been revealed. But TMZ, which is fairly reliable on stories of this sort, published a report revealing the cause of death.

And according to reports, it appears to have been a suicide.

Lemieux was reportedly found dead Thursday morning in Florida, at a business owned by his family.

It's worth noting that The Athletic also raised this possibility, as did Alexandre Daigle on LCN recently.

It's also worth noting that earlier, Darren McCarty, in a social media post about Lemieux's death, emphasized the importance of seeking help if you're going through a difficult time.

It makes sense to draw connections, unfortunately.

Just heard the news on #ClaudeLemieux

. This is extremely sad no matter what feelings from the past or present you hold. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, and to the people who got to see the person off the ice—who wasn't the person on it. As I've said and will always say… — Darren McCarty (@DarrenMcCarty4) May 28, 2026

The news, of course, is very sad. We don't know exactly what was going on in the Quebec native's life, but he at least received a huge outpouring of love at the Bell Centre on Monday night during a special moment.

Once again, we offer our deepest condolences to Pépé's loved ones: he will never be forgotten.

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I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that resources are available if you're struggling. At any time, you can call or text 988 or call 1-866-APPELLE to speak with trained professionals who can help you.

Please don't hesitate to reach out if you need help: mental health matters.