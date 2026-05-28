Jared Bednar: Two teams are keeping an eye on the situation

The Avalanche were eliminated just on Tuesday, and already there's talk of a possible coaching change in Colorado. Jared Bednar still has a year left on his contract, but with his team's quick exit, some questions are being raised.

David Pagnotta, a reporter for The Fourth Period, appeared on Daily Faceoff's Morning Cuppa Hockey podcast and revealed some pretty interesting information.

He mentioned that the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Edmonton Oilers are curious to see what happens with Bednar, as they're looking to fill their head coaching positions.

David Pagnotta: The Maple Leafs and Oilers are very curious as to what happens with Jared Bednar – Morning Cuppa Hockey (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 28, 2026

The House Always Wins ft. @TheFourthPeriod & Erik Cole | Morning Cuppa Hockey https://t.co/oEFlvCSZiP — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) May 27, 2026

As a reminder, Craig Berube and Kris Knoblauch were let go by Toronto and Edmonton, respectively, in recent days.

The coaching carousel is pretty interesting in the NHL right now. The Leafs aren't the only team looking, and clearly, they're keeping an eye on various candidates.

I wouldn't understand if the Avalanche decided to let Bednar go. His team finished first in the NHL standings, and injuries ultimately did Colorado in during the playoffs.

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, two of the best players on the planet, barely made it through the series on their own two feet, while the supporting cast didn't step up.

It's clear that fans expected more, but in the end, the team will still be a powerhouse next year, and both MacKinnon and Makar have plenty of hockey left in them. I'd give Bednar another chance, considering everything he's accomplished.

However, we can't ignore the impatience and frustration we sensed among the Avalanche's top players. Not everything is perfect, but clearly, the team still has the potential to win the Stanley Cup next year.

In a nutshell

– The Jays are back on track.

The Jays are off to a strong start in their series against the Orioles https://t.co/FS60iSUjFv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 29, 2026

– He left quite a mark.

Claude Lemieux (1965–2026) | “Claude Lemieux was the ultimate competitor” – Dany Dubé https://t.co/h6aenQam3C — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 29, 2026

– It's going to take a miracle for the Habs to pull this off.

– Interesting for Habs fans.

[BPM Sports]