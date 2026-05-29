Brendan Gallagher is still practicing with the reserves

This morning, the name on everyone's lips is Brendan Gallagher.

Just about everyone is wondering if the little warrior will be back in the Canadiens' lineup for tonight's game, which might be the last of the season.

But based on the extra practice session, Gally isn't expected to play tonight in Carolina.

My colleague Félix Séguin, who is on site at the Habs' practice during the team's media availability at the hotel, tells me that Gallagher

, Kapanen

, Laine

, Fowler

, and Montembeault are on the ice. No Struble or Xhekaj. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 29, 2026

Is Martin St-Louis making the right decision by giving the impression that no changes are expected on offense? Your answer is as good as mine.

Gally, for one game, could have helped, in my opinion. #FreshBlood

Defensively, we note that no defenseman has taken the ice with Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Patrik Laine, Jacob Fowler, and Samuel Montembeault.

What does that mean?

Unless a regular is injured and the two physical defensemen (Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj) are playing, it means Martin St-Louis wants to keep his cards close to his chest regarding the identity of the #6 defenseman.

We'll see what gets decided in due time. But for now, it's still Struble who has had the edge against the Canes since the start of the playoffs—and even during the regular season.

overtime

This morning, my colleague Maxime Truman pointed out that a coach who doesn't change his approach can be criticized for inaction if it doesn't work.

Is that what's in store for the Habs?