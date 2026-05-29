“Samuel Montembeault will not play another game with the Habs”

At the start of this season, Samuel Montembeault was established as the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender. His strong 2024–25 season made him Martin St-Louis's go-to guy.

Except that didn't really last for the Quebec native. He faced all sorts of difficulties in net, to the point that he was benched.

Keep in mind that right now, he's behind Jacob Fowler, a young player who probably belongs in the AHL.

And with Jakub Dobes excelling this season (on top of Fowler's potential), it makes sense to wonder if Monty has played his last game in Montreal. And Pierre LeBrun, during his appearance on Oilers Now, was quite categorical on the matter:

Samuel Montembeault won't play another game for the Canadiens. – Pierre LeBrun

Pierre LeBrun: Samuel Montembeault's not gonna play another game for the Canadiens; they're gonna have to move him – Oilers Now (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 29, 2026

The insider adds that the Habs “will have to trade him,” which makes sense. After all, he clearly no longer fits into the team's plans, and a fresh start would likely be good for everyone involved.

The player would get a chance to revive his career, while the team would avoid the goalie situation becoming a distraction.

It's worth noting that Montembeault has one more year left on his $3.15 million contract, which isn't particularly expensive. A team desperate for a goaltender might take a chance on him, for example, especially since his contract expires at the end of next season.

That said, if Monty leaves, the Habs will need to ensure they replace him with another veteran. One might think it would be more beneficial for Fowler to be the starter in Laval than the backup in Montreal (a role a veteran could fill)… but even if they decide to go with a Dobes-Fowler tandem next year, they'll need a veteran in the mix (possibly in Laval) just in case.

In a nutshell

– Do you believe it?

Juraj Slafkovsky today on Game 5 of the Habs' playoff elimination series: “We love to prove people wrong. That's the mindset. We haven't played the way we wanted the last three games. I feel like today is a good time to bring our game back and play the right way and win the game.” pic.twitter.com/M1M0nPtyda — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 29, 2026

– The referees for tonight's game will be the same as in Game 1, which the Habs won.

– I like that.

The Saguenéens' goalie has quite the ally in his corner Read more here: https://t.co/LcIfyZXita pic.twitter.com/6qwedGav1n — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 29, 2026

– The Swiss… and Macklin Celebrini.

Surrounded by the Swiss, Macklin Celebrini is tied for second on the #MensWorlds scoring leaderboard pic.twitter.com/F2qCi8Ti65 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 29, 2026

– The Serb gave it his all, even though his body let him down.