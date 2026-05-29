The IIHF opens the door to Russia’s return (and the timing couldn’t be worse)

The situation in Russia continues to be a hot topic in the world of international hockey.

And today, the IIHF surprised many by reversing a previously announced decision regarding upcoming international competitions.

Initially, the IIHF seemed intent on completely excluding Russia from all its international tournaments. But… now the organization appears to be shifting its approach.

From now on, Russia's participation will be evaluated on a “case-by-case basis.”

That doesn't mean the Russians are officially back. However, it does mean the door isn't completely shut anymore. Depending on the political, security, or diplomatic context, some competitions might eventually welcome Russia… while others could continue to bar its access.

Which, in fact, is quite interesting in itself. Especially given that yesterday we learned that a Russian drone struck a building in Romania…

Funny timing, isn't it?

The International Ice Hockey Federation (@IIHFHockey) has reversed a previous decision to ban Russia from all 2026-27 competitions and will now make a decision on Russia's eligibility in future IIHF tournaments on an “event-by-event basis.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 29, 2026

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Russian and Belarusian teams have been excluded from IIHF events.

This decision completely changed the landscape of international hockey. Several Russian NHL stars were unable to participate in the World Championships or other major events during this period, and the issue remains extremely sensitive in many European countries.

Obviously, this new IIHF decision is likely to spark a lot of reactions in the coming months.

Because let's be clear: beyond hockey, this issue extends far beyond sports. And as time goes on, the IIHF seems increasingly inclined to maintain some flexibility rather than completely closing the door on a potential return of the Russians to the international stage.

This is a story to watch in the coming months… but seeing that we seem to be taking a step forward toward re-including Russia in international competitions is still big news.

Personally, I'm mostly wondering what the players think about it… because there are definitely a few who are skeptical about all this.

Again, it's mostly the timing that's a bit odd given what's happening in Russia…

In a nutshell

– Oh.

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– They've got a really good team.

Vegas is in a league of its own these playoffs pic.twitter.com/Ccsu0g5eJl — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 29, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

– I remember it like it was yesterday!