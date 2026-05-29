“It’s up to me to deliver tonight”: Slaf has no choice but to pull out all the stops

Marc-Olivier Cook
“It’s up to me to deliver tonight”: Slaf has no choice but to pull out all the stops
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Juraj Slafkovsky has been having an… inconsistent run.

He's played well at times since the start of the playoffs and has had some good games. But he isn't dominating every night like we saw him do so often during the regular season.

We know he's capable of being a key player for the Canadiens on the ice. We know he has the skills to help the Habs win, too. But he needs to use those skills…

The big Slovak says he knows what he needs to do to show us the best version of himself on the ice. And he knows that's easier said than done, in a way…

That's why he wants to have a big game tonight. And with what he told reporters today, he has no choice but to put on a strong performance… otherwise, his own words will come back to haunt him: 

It's up to me to deliver tonight. – Juraj Slafkovsky

When he was selected by the Canadiens with the first overall pick in 2022, Slaf said he loved the pressure.

He wants to be able to succeed in the big moments… and tonight, he'll have the opportunity to do just that. It's up to him to take matters into his own hands after what he told reporters earlier today.

I'm eager to see how he'll respond to all of this.

And it's true that he's due for a big game because he's been virtually invisible since the first game of the series against the Hurricanes. Over the last three games, Slaf has…

  • No goals
  • No assists
  • A plus/minus of -2
  • Only three shots on goal

Come on, Slaf! 

Everyone knows you can be dangerous on the ice if you do things the right way. And it's up to you to show us tonight! 


In a nutshell

– Love for Claude Lemieux.

– Note:

– Good news for the Golden Knights.

– Makes sense.

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