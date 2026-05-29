Even at 41, Corey Perry wants to keep playing

Corey Perry, who turned 41 a few days ago, is quite a character.

We thought he was done a few years ago, but he keeps coming back. He signed a one-year contract with the Kings last July and was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning later in the season.

It's unclear where he'll continue his career, but one thing is certain: he still wants to play.

Pierre LeBrun: Corey Perry absolutely still intends to play if there's a fit somewhere; It doesn't sound like a return to Tampa Bay is in the cards, though – The Athletic (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 29, 2026

According to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), he's not expected to return to Tampa Bay. And obviously, forget about Montreal.

I'm willing to bet he'll sign with a team where he has a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

And anyway, no team in the midst of a rebuild or looking to tank is going to take a chance on a 41-year-old.

Sure, he's slowed down, but he can still put up 30-point seasons on a fourth line—or, at a stretch, a third line. He's a pest, a firebrand, and teams want guys like that in the playoffs.

In July 2025, he signed for two million dollars. Will he command a similar salary in 2026?

In a nutshell

– Well done.

– Good luck.

Our stage. Our moment. Our Game Now! The chosen 26 to represent our nation at a home World Cup! CANMNT x @GatoradeCanada pic.twitter.com/hjffA5H5Ak — CANMNT (@CANMNT_Official) May 29, 2026

– I suppose so.