Kaiden Guhle will play: Martin St-Louis is making no changes tonight

We're just a few minutes away from the start of Game 5 of the series between the Habs and the Hurricanes. And ahead of the game, there were questions about Martin St-Louis' lineup.

We knew that Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj hadn't skated with the scrubs this morning… but we later learned that this might be related to Kaiden Guhle's health. The defenseman appeared to get injured on Wednesday, and there were doubts about his participation in tonight's game.

It's worth noting that #21 was still able to take part in the warm-up. That said, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble were there as well.

Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, and Jayden Struble take to the ice for the warm-up at the Lenovo Center. So there are 7 defensemen. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) May 29, 2026

It was interesting to see how things would play out during the warm-up… and the one left out was Arber Xhekaj.

Everything seemed to indicate that there would be no changes to Martin St-Louis' lineup, despite three consecutive losses.

Rotations during warm-ups… could we see something different at the start of the game? Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Evans-Demidov

Texier-Danault-Anderson

Bolduc-Veleno-Dach Matheson-Dobson

Struble-Hutson

Guhle-Carrier Dobes

Fowler — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 29, 2026

And in the end, it was confirmed: the 18 skaters who played on Wednesday will play tonight. So there won't be any fresh legs tonight to try to turn things around, though it's not impossible that the line and pairing combinations might be adjusted.

We know that many people were hoping for a change, given that the team has been dominated for the past three games, but Martin St-Louis clearly favors consistency. The coach clearly has confidence in his group and will try to get the machine back on track with his trusted players.

If the Habs get dominated tonight, things could get ugly. Let's see if St-Louis and his team can pull it off.

In a nutshell

– The Hurricanes' lines.

The #Canes for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final vs. MTL – Svechnikov – Aho – Jarvis

Hall – Stankoven – Blake

Ehlers – Staal – Martinook

Carrier – Jankowski – Robinson Slavin – Chatfield

Miller – Walker

Gostisbehere – Nikishin Andersen pic.twitter.com/nVlGvhz9Ld — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 29, 2026

– Yes.

“We need everyone to be at their best tonight” – Suzuki pic.twitter.com/4DBrhUj6KK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 29, 2026

– Indeed.

– Note this.

Canada's players in the running for the 2026 FIFA World Cup . Any surprises? #FIFAWorldCup More details: https://t.co/3LFvpXBNnx pic.twitter.com/BrZ05zntnl — RDS (@RDSca) May 29, 2026

– His celebration was pretty inappropriate.