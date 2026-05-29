Game #5: Here are the ticket prices in Carolina

Tonight, the Hurricanes could clinch their spot in the championship game. The team, which will return to its home fans in Raleigh, is just one win away from a showdown with the Golden Knights.

And in reality, they still have three games to secure the fourth and final win they need… but we can all agree we'd like to wrap this up as quickly as possible.

Tonight would be the perfect opportunity, as the team will be at the Lenovo Center and could celebrate the moment with its fans. And given the circumstances, it's interesting to look at ticket prices for tonight's game.

What we're noticing is that, with less than three hours to go before the game, tickets are still pretty pricey. There's nothing under $436… and some tickets are even listed at $4,058 each.

It's not as bad as in Montreal… but it's still impressive.

It's still interesting to compare these with the resale tickets listed for a potential Game 6, which would take place at the Bell Centre if the Habs win tonight. And what we notice is that they're more expensive: the cheapest tickets available for Game 6 are $543 each.

And this is despite the fact that the Habs wouldn't be able to secure their spot in the finals that night, unlike the Hurricanes tonight.

It's worth noting that tickets for a potential Game 7 in Raleigh are in a price range similar to those for Game 6 in Montreal, which is still worth mentioning.

Except that right now, we all agree it's still pretty early to be talking about a Game 6 or 7 in this series, hehe.

In a nutshell

– Make your predictions.

What's your prediction for tonight's game? Log in to your Habs+ account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now! ENTER → https://t.co/SA4ULcfSm2#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/EtBxsXlZ9b — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 29, 2026

– That's true.

Gervais: The Hurricanes' strength is how WELL they play collectively https://t.co/xH0lONjXlw — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 29, 2026

– Official: William Lacelle is heading to the NCAA.