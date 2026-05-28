MLB is proposing a salary cap of $245.3 million
Here we go.
The Players Association and MLB have begun talks regarding the next collective bargaining agreement, set to take effect in 2027. This is going to be a tough one.
After seeing the players demand improvements to their working conditions, it's now MLB's turn to make a proposal.
And in both cases, as is often the case in negotiations, each side is pulling the blanket too hard toward its own side.
MLB, which wants a salary cap, has proposed a cap of $245.3 million, but also a floor of $171.2 million.
If this was proposed by the commissioner, whose mandate is to represent the owners, it's because the club shareholders are in agreement with it.
The Players Association (MLBPA) responded by pointing out that baseball is booming and that the players don't want this.
No surprise here. Everyone expected the MLBPA and MLB to react this way.
According to projections, no fewer than six teams are currently above that projected cap. Would a transition period be granted—especially to clubs like the Mets and the Dodgers—to comply with the cap?
On the other hand, about half the league is currently below the projected floor. Basically, two-thirds of the league would need to adjust, then.
If a salary cap were ever actually adopted, these figures certainly wouldn't be the ones chosen. That said, we have a starting point.
But even if it doesn't pass, we have proof that small markets can spend more. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been proposed…
- Max Scherzer with the Bisons on Sunday.
- Joe Mantiply: a significant absence expected.
- Yimi Garcia is nearing his return to the minors.
- Dylan Cease is feeling better and better.
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