MLB is proposing a salary cap of $245.3 million

Here we go.

The Players Association and MLB have begun talks regarding the next collective bargaining agreement, set to take effect in 2027. This is going to be a tough one.

After seeing the players demand improvements to their working conditions, it's now MLB's turn to make a proposal.

And in both cases, as is often the case in negotiations, each side is pulling the blanket too hard toward its own side.

MLB, which wants a salary cap, has proposed a cap of $245.3 million, but also a floor of $171.2 million.

If this was proposed by the commissioner, whose mandate is to represent the owners, it's because the club shareholders are in agreement with it.

BREAKING: As expected, MLB proposed a hard salary cap to union officials today as part of the next CBA, sources tell ESPN. The salary floor for teams beginning in 2027 would be set at $171.2 million, which includes player benefits, with the ceiling at $245.3 million. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 28, 2026

The Players Association (MLBPA) responded by pointing out that baseball is booming and that the players don't want this.

No surprise here. Everyone expected the MLBPA and MLB to react this way.

According to projections, no fewer than six teams are currently above that projected cap. Would a transition period be granted—especially to clubs like the Mets and the Dodgers—to comply with the cap?

On the other hand, about half the league is currently below the projected floor. Basically, two-thirds of the league would need to adjust, then.

All the teams that would need to adjust payroll based on the MLB's latest proposal https://t.co/WSFs5lo6Ko pic.twitter.com/Ew66yj1Q4n — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 28, 2026

If a salary cap were ever actually adopted, these figures certainly wouldn't be the ones chosen. That said, we have a starting point.

But even if it doesn't pass, we have proof that small markets can spend more. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been proposed…

PMLB

Max Scherzer with the Bisons on Sunday.

Max Scherzer will throw a rehab outing with Buffalo on Sunday. Pitch count could be 45-60 depending on how he feels, per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Schneider says Scherzer will likely throw another rehab outing next Friday but “he's taking it one start at a time.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 28, 2026

Joe Mantiply: a significant absence expected.

After receiving a second opinion on his left knee, Joe Mantiply is going to have arthroscopic surgery to clean up some damage. No operation date or recovery timeline yet, but Blue Jays manager John Schneider says it isn't season-ending. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 28, 2026

Yimi Garcia is nearing his return to the minors.

At the Blue Jays complex in Dunedin on Friday: Tommy Nance & Yimi Garcia are throwing bullpens; Garcia's next step could be another live BP or a rehab game Alejandro Kirk is taking on-field batting practice Addison Barger is scheduled to resume hitting (could happen Saturday) — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 28, 2026

Dylan Cease is feeling better and better.

Dylan Cease (hamstring) is feeling better after playing catch the last couple of days; the Blue Jays are hopeful he'll throw a bullpen this weekend in Baltimore. Shane Bieber (elbow) remains on track to continue his rehab assignment with the Dunedin Blue Jays on Sunday. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 28, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.