Blue Jays: Lenyn Sosa placed on the injured list (not designated for assignment)

Last night, we learned that the Blue Jays have decided to call up Charles McAdoo. He is one of the prospects acquired at the 2024 trade deadline and has been performing well in the minors.

He can play all three infield positions, which will give John Schneider some flexibility.

That said, it wasn't clear exactly who would make room for him. It wasn't clear yet… until now.

The Blue Jays have officially announced McAdoo's call-up, and Lenyn Sosa is the one who will be let go. However, he won't be designated for assignment (DFA); instead, he'll be placed on the injured list due to a wrist contusion.

It's up to you whether or not you believe this injury is real.

ROSTER MOVES: INF Charles McAdoo selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight RHP Connor Seabold has reported to the team and will be active tonight RHP Chase Lee optioned to Triple-A INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion) placed on 10-day IL,… pic.twitter.com/qW9qFwizdS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 28, 2026

It's worth noting that the Jays also announced changes in the bullpen. The club had indicated it would shuffle its lineup following Connor Seabold's arrival.

In the end, it was Chase Lee who took the hit. The reliever, who had minor league options remaining, was sent down to Triple-A.

Lazaro Estrada, meanwhile, was placed on the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

It should be noted, however, that despite his recall, McAdoo is not in the starting lineup today. The four regulars in the infield (Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement, Andres Gimenez, and Kazuma Okamoto) are in their usual spots.

But obviously, McAdoo wasn't called up just to sit on the bench. Expect to see him get his chances sooner or later.

And who knows: maybe we'll see him enter the game at some point tonight.

Finally, it's worth noting that Chad Dallas, a starter from Triple-A, has a locker in the Blue Jays' locker room. Expect to see him pitch tomorrow, which should lead to another roster move in due course.

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