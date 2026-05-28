Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 9

Two months of the 2026 MLB season have already passed, and things continue to move quickly in Major League Baseball, including some tension between rival teams.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Atlanta Braves (1)

2 – Los Angeles Dodgers (2)

3 – Tampa Bay Rays (3)

4 – Milwaukee Brewers (6)

5 – New York Yankees (5)

6 – San Diego Padres (7)

7 – Cleveland Guardians (8)

8 – Chicago Cubs (4)

9 – St. Louis Cardinals (9)

10 – Arizona Diamondbacks (18)

11 – Pittsburgh Pirates (10)

12 – Philadelphia Phillies (11)

13 – Sacramento Athletics (12)

14 – Seattle Mariners (16)

15 – Chicago White Sox (14)

16 – Toronto Blue Jays (17)

The impact on the 2026 season is significant. https://t.co/Y33z8oYpCl — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 27, 2026

17 – Cincinnati Reds (13)

18 – Washington Nationals (19)

19 – Texas Rangers (15)

20 – Minnesota Twins (24)

21 – Miami Marlins (21)

22 – Boston Red Sox (26)

23 – New York Mets (22)

24 – Baltimore Orioles (23)

25 – Houston Astros (28)

26 – Detroit Tigers (20)

The Tarik Skubal story is drawing attention. https://t.co/zFp7dkfHzf — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 28, 2026

27 – Kansas City Royals (27)

28 – San Francisco Giants (25)

29 – Los Angeles Angels (30)

30 – Colorado Rockies (29)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.