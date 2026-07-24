Luis Arraez: The Yankees and the Giants Are in Talks

Between now and the trade deadline, the New York Yankees are looking to improve in three areas of the game: behind the plate, in the outfield (right-handed hitter), and in the bullpen.

That won't stop the Yankees from evaluating all their options, however. And that's exactly what General Manager Brian Cashman is doing right now. In fact, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the San Francisco Giants and the Yankees have discussed acquiring Luis Arraez.

However, one wonders how Arraez could end up in the Bronx.

Admittedly, New York could use a contact hitter in its lineup, which is in dire need of one. Arraez is batting .320 with an on-base percentage of .359, an OPS of .805, and just 18 strikeouts in 96 games.

This is the exact opposite of the Yankees' hitters, who have struck out 917 times in 102 games so far this season. Arraez's approach at the plate would drastically change the Big Apple team's offensive role.

But where would the three-time batting champion fit in? Arraez can play first or second base or serve as the designated hitter.

The Yankees already have Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt at first base, in addition to Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second. And according to manager Aaron Boone, Giancarlo Stanton is expected to return to action as the team's designated hitter within a reasonable timeframe.

The Yankees and Giants have discussed Luis Arraez, but the Yankees are still unsure how he'd fit on their current roster, per Jon Heyman. Would you rather have Luis Arraez or Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base? pic.twitter.com/PncSPh2FGd — SleeperYankees (@SleeperYankees) July 23, 2026

That would leave Arraez on his own. It's certainly understandable why Cashman would want to add this kind of player to his team, but the trade deadline should be used to address weaknesses, not to shift a problem elsewhere.

Arraez would make any Major League Baseball team better on paper. Except maybe the Yankees.

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