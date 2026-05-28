MLB in Brief: Sacramento Wants a Full-Time Team | The Dodgers and Tarik Skubal

Sacramento wants a full-time team

The city that calls the A's home is throwing its hat in the ring for expansion.

Sacramento group launches bid for Major League Baseball's expansion efforts. First task: bring in a lead owner “It's true that Sacramento will be perceived as an underdog”https://t.co/oOmWakCQyb — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 28, 2026

Making history

Munetaka Murakami is the first rookie in history to hit at least 20 home runs in June.

Munetaka Murakami's 20 homers are the most by a rookie before June in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Vo6mLuSVMY — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 28, 2026

The Nationals are exciting

Will this continue?

Notes: – Brewers' Chris Hook on Kyle Harrison's breakout

.– Ryan O'Hearn's impact in Pittsburgh

.– National League pitching is ridiculous

.– The Nationals are one of the most exciting teams to watch

.– Rafael Devers and Luis Severino follow their agent to the Ballengee Group. https://t.co/MRU5N3KKXJ — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 28, 2026

Payton Tolle and the Bruins

He made a fan believe he was playing in the NHL.

Payton Tolle plays for the Bruins now?! pic.twitter.com/PUKjrtyLpB — NESN (@NESN) May 27, 2026

The Importance of Louis Varland

It's a good thing he's here.

Louis Varland has become an almost daily presence for the Blue Jays—something the pitcher likes and believes he needs to be at his sharpest. I spoke with the former DII pitcher about his rise to a crucial role in the bullpen: https://t.co/VV3EqitzkV — Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) May 28, 2026

The Dodgers and Tarik Skubal

They have the prospects to go after him.

For anyone terrified of the Dodgers potentially trading for Tarik Skubal, Keith Law believes they have 6 of the top 30 prospects in baseball right now: Eduardo Quintero (11), Josue De Paula (13), Mike Sirota (18), River Ryan (19), James Tibbs (24), Zyhir Hope (28) https://t.co/1UGhxa5tpT — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) May 28, 2026

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