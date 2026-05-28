MLB in Brief: Sacramento Wants a Full-Time Team | The Dodgers and Tarik Skubal

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Sacramento Wants a Full-Time Team | The Dodgers and Tarik Skubal
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Sacramento wants a full-time team

The city that calls the A's home is throwing its hat in the ring for expansion.

Making history

Munetaka Murakami is the first rookie in history to hit at least 20 home runs in June.

The Nationals are exciting

Will this continue?

Payton Tolle and the Bruins

He made a fan believe he was playing in the NHL.

The Importance of Louis Varland

It's a good thing he's here.

The Dodgers and Tarik Skubal

They have the prospects to go after him.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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