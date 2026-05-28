MLB in Brief: Sacramento Wants a Full-Time Team | The Dodgers and Tarik Skubal
Sacramento wants a full-time team
The city that calls the A's home is throwing its hat in the ring for expansion.
Making history
Munetaka Murakami is the first rookie in history to hit at least 20 home runs in June.
The Nationals are exciting
Will this continue?
Payton Tolle and the Bruins
He made a fan believe he was playing in the NHL.
The Importance of Louis Varland
It's a good thing he's here.
The Dodgers and Tarik Skubal
They have the prospects to go after him.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.