Baseball in Quebec This Week: Despite the Weather, Our Baseball Scene Is Still Thriving

It was in the rain that the Eagles and the Capitales finally kicked off their home seasons. Unfortunately, the weather had the final say, forcing the game in Mauricie to be called off after just two innings. Fans in Quebec City were luckier, as their favorites managed to play a little over four innings.

Staying true to the cause despite the weather, just over 4,000 people made their way to Canac Stadium. As in recent seasons, the crowd was much smaller at the Aigles' game.

The two teams' season will continue next weekend, as the two archrivals face off in a three-game series. The action will take place in Trois-Rivières and is sure to live up to expectations, once again.

During the last weekend of action, the LBMQ was the scene of a spectacular feat. Pitcher Félix Côté threw a no-hitter. Playing for the Acton Vale Castors, the 23-year-old achieved the feat against the St-Jérôme Cardinals. Additionally, he was named Player of the Week in the league.

Over in Granby, the Guerriers are surprising everyone early in the season. The organization is therefore inviting fans to turn out in large numbers at Napoleon-Fontaine Stadium. It's a must-see if you live in this part of the country, and above all, come back and share your experience with us if you've witnessed a thrilling game in the Bélisle circuit.

Young talents linked to the LBJÉQ have also made baseball shine in their own way. Pitcher Félix Morin, who plays for Jonquière, is currently making a name for himself in the NCAA. He was recently named to his conference's All-Star team.

In addition, the Voyageurs' class and grace drew particular attention, as Rodger Brulotte's wife, Mrs. Pascale Vallée, was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the season opener.

Finally, on Tuesday, May 26, the city of Joliette held the inauguration of its new baseball field. It's worth noting that the Field of Dreams program provided financial sponsorship for this project. In 2025, fourteen communities were in the running to secure the coveted grant. The Blue Jays Foundation has thus, once again, served the cause of our sport in Quebec. You can visit Saint-Jean-Baptiste Park to see for yourself the quality of the new facilities.

Abraham Toro has, once again, demonstrated his great versatility. In a game where he had great success at the plate, he also took the mound, pitching for one inning. With the Royals' AAA farm team, Toro is having a very respectable season so far.

Cégep de Jonquière announced this week that it is launching a college baseball program. The project will officially take the field in 2027. In Division 2 of the league, the Gaillards will now be able to represent the region with great pride.

PMLB

Author Nathalie Miclette is set to publish her third baseball-themed novel. Starting this fall, you'll be able to rediscover her great talent with Changement de vitesse. In the meantime, you can still pick up Double Jeu and Point mérité.

The RDS Baseball Academy will present a second season to support local youth.

The Capitales announced that they have lost the services of Adam Shoemaker. His contract was purchased by the Houston Astros. A testament to the talent in the Frontier League.

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