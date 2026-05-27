Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 108

In this week's podcast episode, Pascal Harvey and Charles-Alexis Brisebois chatted about the Blue Jays, Tarik Skubal, Travis Kelce, the Expos, and the home run derby.

Enjoy the episode.

Just a reminder that anyone who wants to listen live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who prefer a more traditional podcast format can also listen anytime on all major podcast platforms.

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