Collective Bargaining Agreement: Here Is the Players’ Association’s First Proposal

The latest collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association was ratified on March 10, 2022, with a lockout and a delayed start to the season among the collateral damage of this long battle.

This agreement expires on December 1, and this time around, things are expected to get messy, with a much longer road ahead before an agreement is reached.

At least as recently as yesterday (Wednesday), the Players Association took the first step toward negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with league owners, and it didn't take long for its proposal to be rejected.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the initial offer includes a competitive integrity tax that would apply to any team not spending at least $150 million on its roster each year. This would serve as a salary floor, but it wouldn't be a hard floor, much like the luxury tax.

There is also talk of raising the league's minimum salary from $780,000 to $1.5 million, raising the first luxury tax threshold from $244 million to $300 million, and increasing the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $50 million to $180 million.

The MLBPA made its first proposal to MLB today in collective bargaining. Among the top issues: – A “competitive-integrity tax” for any team that does not spend

$150M– Increase minimum salary from $780,000 to $1.

5M– Increase in base CBT threshold from $244M to $300M — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 27, 2026

A change aimed at making 30-year-old players with five or more years of service eligible for free agency is also on the table. Players currently need six full years of service in MLB to become free agents.

Almost none of these points are likely to be implemented, but they will certainly serve as a starting point for the upcoming heated negotiations.

Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners are expected to present their first proposal to the players today (Thursday). It is almost certain that this offer will include a strict salary cap.

PMLB

Enjoy the listen.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with Pascal Harvey Blue Jays pitchers, the Tarik Skubal case, and the history of the Expos on the menu https://t.co/FbNdPGAvjx — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) May 28, 2026

Charles McAdoo called up to Toronto.

The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up infield prospect Charles McAdoo, a source tells ESPN. A 13th-round pick in 2023, McAdoo has played first, second, and third base this season, hitting .250/.356/.436 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs at Triple-A. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 28, 2026

Teoscar Hernández is injured.

Teoscar Hernández is going on the injured list. “Disappointing,” manager Dave Roberts said. “He's been playing so well, and he's a big part of what we're doing. So to lose him for any length of time is not great.” https://t.co/Ju6WR46S4j — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 28, 2026

Shohei Ohtani: six innings pitched without allowing a hit… and a home run as a hitter.

Shohei Ohtani's night on the mound: 6 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks, 99 pitches, 32% CSW%. His ERA is 0.82. https://t.co/rhLvCjdfAT — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 28, 2026

Gerrit Cole was on fire last night.

Gerrit Cole was DEALING tonight. pic.twitter.com/kADshnQJiH — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 28, 2026

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