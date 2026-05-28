Collective Bargaining Agreement: Here Is the Players’ Association’s First Proposal
The latest collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the Players Association was ratified on March 10, 2022, with a lockout and a delayed start to the season among the collateral damage of this long battle.
This agreement expires on December 1, and this time around, things are expected to get messy, with a much longer road ahead before an agreement is reached.
At least as recently as yesterday (Wednesday), the Players Association took the first step toward negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with league owners, and it didn't take long for its proposal to be rejected.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the initial offer includes a competitive integrity tax that would apply to any team not spending at least $150 million on its roster each year. This would serve as a salary floor, but it wouldn't be a hard floor, much like the luxury tax.
There is also talk of raising the league's minimum salary from $780,000 to $1.5 million, raising the first luxury tax threshold from $244 million to $300 million, and increasing the pre-arbitration bonus pool from $50 million to $180 million.
A change aimed at making 30-year-old players with five or more years of service eligible for free agency is also on the table. Players currently need six full years of service in MLB to become free agents.
Almost none of these points are likely to be implemented, but they will certainly serve as a starting point for the upcoming heated negotiations.
Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners are expected to present their first proposal to the players today (Thursday). It is almost certain that this offer will include a strict salary cap.
- Enjoy the listen.
- Charles McAdoo called up to Toronto.
- Teoscar Hernández is injured.
- Shohei Ohtani: six innings pitched without allowing a hit… and a home run as a hitter.
- Gerrit Cole was on fire last night.
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