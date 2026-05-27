The 1994 Expos Inducted into the “Hall of Pretty Good”

Credit: Have you heard of the Hall of Pretty Good? It’s a project created by a fan, Bryce Whitlow, that aims to honor players who were pretty good. These are players who will never make it to Cooperstown, but who had great careers that deserve to be recognized. That’s why it’s called the Hall of Pretty […]

Have you heard of the Hall of Pretty Good?

It's a project created by a fan, Bryce Whitlow, that aims to honor players who were pretty good. These are players who will never make it to Cooperstown, but who had great careers that deserve to be recognized. That's why it's called the Hall of Pretty Good.

Obviously, it's nothing very official and is mostly done just for fun. But it's still worth noting that tens of thousands of fans follow the project and vote on the nominees. Charlie Blackmon is the most recent inductee.

CHARLIE BLACKMON IS PRETTY UNANIMOUS! Charlie Blackmon has received 99% of over a staggering 87,000 votes and is now officially the 72nd player to be inducted into the Hall of Pretty Good. This vote is undoubtedly the most historic in Hall of Pretty Good history.… pic.twitter.com/F57DsRwJES — MLB Hall of Pretty Good (@hallofgoodpod) May 21, 2026

Usually, only players are honored. Each week, a player who meets the criteria (a career WAR below 38.6 and no MVP or Cy Young Award) is selected, and fans can vote on Instagram on whether or not he should be inducted.

But today, the Hall of Pretty Good made an exception: instead of a player, it inducted a team for the first time. And we're talking about the 1994 Expos.

HONORARY INDUCTION On May 30th, for the first time ever, a team will be inducted into the Hall of Pretty Good. The HoPG's Instagram broadcast channel voted 884 to 90 in favor of officially inducting the Montreal Expos into the Hall of Pretty Good as an honorary induction. pic.twitter.com/ZVFp6FGH1e — MLB Hall of Pretty Good (@hallofgoodpod) May 26, 2026

Project organizers decided to induct them honorarily to highlight the talent and impact of this particular team. Many fans (likely from Quebec) suggested doing so, and a vote held on Instagram showed that a significant number of people wanted to honor them in this way.

We want to recognize a team that, despite itself, was unable to go all the way even though it had the wind in its sails.

The 1994 Montreal Expos will be officially inducted into the Hall of Pretty Good on Saturday, May 30th. The Expos, led by players like Moises Alou, Hall of Pretty Gooder Marquis Grissom, and Hall of Famers Larry Walker and Pedro Martinez, took the NL East by storm, going 74-40… — MLB Hall of Pretty Good (@hallofgoodpod) May 26, 2026

If you're not familiar with the project, I highly recommend following it, whether closely or from afar. It's often a great opportunity to remember players who, even if they'll never make it to Cooperstown, had wonderful careers.

And it's also a project that has recognized the impact of the 1994 Expos, which is sure to warm the hearts of Quebec fans.

PMLB

The Blue Jays beat the Marlins. With the acquisition of Connor Seabold, a bullpen shuffle is expected. Note that Austin Voth will not be the starter on Friday.

With Connor Seabold joining the #BlueJays, there will be a bullpen shuffle before Baltimore, Schneider said. Wouldn't expect Voth to be DFA'd after a few hours up, so likely Chase Lee down. Voth is not starting Friday, Schneider said too, so Jays still need to figure that out — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 27, 2026

Andrew McCutchen DFA'd by the Rangers.

Andrew McCutchen has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers, who have signed infielder Nicky Lopez. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 27, 2026

Negotiations are beginning in MLB.

The MLBPA made its first proposal to MLB today in collective bargaining. Among the top issues: – A “competitive-integrity tax” for any team that does not spend

$150M– Increase minimum salary from $780,000 to $1.

5M– Increase in base CBT threshold from $244M to $300M — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 27, 2026

– Teams that receive revenue sharing forfeit portions of their checks depending on payroll levels. Recipients that win receive more money

.– Pre-arb bonus pool increases from $50M to

$180M– $3M minimum tender in arbitration–

Arbitration super 2s jump from 22% of players to 44% — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 27, 2026

Cristopher Sanchez: a franchise record for consecutive scoreless innings pitched.

Cristopher Sánchez extends his scoreless inning streak to 41.2 IP, which sets a new Phillies franchise record! pic.twitter.com/0Ma7obzVLH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 27, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.