The 1994 Expos Inducted into the “Hall of Pretty Good”
Have you heard of the Hall of Pretty Good?
It's a project created by a fan, Bryce Whitlow, that aims to honor players who were pretty good. These are players who will never make it to Cooperstown, but who had great careers that deserve to be recognized. That's why it's called the Hall of Pretty Good.
Obviously, it's nothing very official and is mostly done just for fun. But it's still worth noting that tens of thousands of fans follow the project and vote on the nominees. Charlie Blackmon is the most recent inductee.
Usually, only players are honored. Each week, a player who meets the criteria (a career WAR below 38.6 and no MVP or Cy Young Award) is selected, and fans can vote on Instagram on whether or not he should be inducted.
But today, the Hall of Pretty Good made an exception: instead of a player, it inducted a team for the first time. And we're talking about the 1994 Expos.
Project organizers decided to induct them honorarily to highlight the talent and impact of this particular team. Many fans (likely from Quebec) suggested doing so, and a vote held on Instagram showed that a significant number of people wanted to honor them in this way.
We want to recognize a team that, despite itself, was unable to go all the way even though it had the wind in its sails.
If you're not familiar with the project, I highly recommend following it, whether closely or from afar. It's often a great opportunity to remember players who, even if they'll never make it to Cooperstown, had wonderful careers.
And it's also a project that has recognized the impact of the 1994 Expos, which is sure to warm the hearts of Quebec fans.
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