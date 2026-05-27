MLB in Brief: Alejandro Kirk Placed on 60-Day Injured List | Dylan Cease’s Mustache

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Alejandro Kirk Placed on 60-Day Injured List | Dylan Cease’s Mustache
Credit: MLB

Alejandro Kirk placed on the 60-day injured list

This doesn't change his timeline: the team just needed a spot on the 40-man roster for Austin Voth. He can return on June 3 if he wants.

Jose Berrios is also heading to the 60-day list to make room for Connor Seabold.

Max Scherzer is nearing a stint in the minors

He's making progress.

As for Addison Barger, he is expected to start throwing again tomorrow.

Dylan Cease's mustache

He thinks it will grow back by the time he returns to play.

Jose Berrios's party

He's 32.

Depth

Matt Bowman is headed to Buffalo.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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