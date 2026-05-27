MLB in Brief: Alejandro Kirk Placed on 60-Day Injured List | Dylan Cease’s Mustache

Alejandro Kirk placed on the 60-day injured list

This doesn't change his timeline: the team just needed a spot on the 40-man roster for Austin Voth. He can return on June 3 if he wants.

Alejandro Kirk is eligible to return as soon as June 3, so this is about the roster spot rather than any change in his timeline. He continues building toward a rehab assignment. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 27, 2026

Jose Berrios is also heading to the 60-day list to make room for Connor Seabold.

José Berríos moves to the 60-day IL — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 27, 2026

Max Scherzer is nearing a stint in the minors

He's making progress.

Max Scherzer just finished two innings of live BP. In this at-bat, he strikes out Blue Jays analyst Goshke Katoh looking. Next step for Scherzer could be a rehab outing. pic.twitter.com/zeI43FgC5L — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 27, 2026

As for Addison Barger, he is expected to start throwing again tomorrow.

Addison Barger is going to start throwing “probably tomorrow,” Schneider said. Alejandro Kirk's goal is to start hitting off a machine this weekend and get into rehab games by the time the #BlueJays get back home (June 5) — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 27, 2026

Dylan Cease's mustache

He thinks it will grow back by the time he returns to play.

Caught up with Dylan Cease and asked about his new look. Said he was pitching well so he kept the ‘stache.. now that he's on IL, good time to shave it off. Confident he'll grow it back by time he's activated. https://t.co/lJJClIa7Y7 — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 27, 2026

Jose Berrios's party

He's 32.

Happy Birthday, La Makina All the best in your recovery pic.twitter.com/pddVRCmNHw — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 27, 2026

Depth

Matt Bowman is headed to Buffalo.

Bowman, released by the Twins' AAA affiliate last week, adds a layer of minor-league pitching depth amid the #BlueJays‘ injury woes. He has made 14 minor-league appearances in 2026 (1.69 ERA with 6 BB & 25 K). https://t.co/GGkxWffQUR — Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) May 27, 2026

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