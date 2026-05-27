MLB in Brief: Alejandro Kirk Placed on 60-Day Injured List | Dylan Cease’s Mustache
Alejandro Kirk placed on the 60-day injured list
This doesn't change his timeline: the team just needed a spot on the 40-man roster for Austin Voth. He can return on June 3 if he wants.
Jose Berrios is also heading to the 60-day list to make room for Connor Seabold.
Max Scherzer is nearing a stint in the minors
He's making progress.
As for Addison Barger, he is expected to start throwing again tomorrow.
Dylan Cease's mustache
He thinks it will grow back by the time he returns to play.
Jose Berrios's party
He's 32.
Depth
Matt Bowman is headed to Buffalo.
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