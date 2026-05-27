The Blue Jays came out on top in the Yusei Kikuchi trade

In 2024, the Blue Jays didn't make the playoffs. This prompted the team to trade several players in order to bring in reinforcements in the form of young players.

And right now, we're seeing the results of some of those trades.

Braydon Fisher (acquired for Cavan Biggio… which wasn't a trade deadline deal, but whatever) is a good example. Yohendrick Pinango (Nate Pearson) too.

Young players like Charles McAdoo (Isiah Kiner-Falefa), RJ Schreck (Justin Turner), and Jonatan Clase (Yimi Garcia) are adding depth to the AAA roster.

But what about the Yusei Kikuchi trade?

Remember that Jake Bloss, who is recovering from major surgery he underwent last season, was part of the deal. But what about the others?

Will Wagner, who was solid back in the day in Toronto, has since been traded for Brandon Valenzuela. Today, the catcher is a key player in Toronto.

As for Joey Loperfido, he was sent back to Houston in 2026 in exchange for Jesus Sanchez.

SWEET JESÚS His FIRST career grand slam!!!!! pic.twitter.com/VE290ihE4s — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 27, 2026

Kikuchi was excellent in Houston to finish the 2024 season. However, he didn't get the chance to pitch in the playoffs since the Astros lost in two games.

At the time, he was the third starter in the rotation, behind pitchers like Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown.

The pitcher left after the 2024 season, however. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels, where his chances of making the playoffs are pretty slim.

And even if the Blue Jays were to acquire him right now, given the numerous injuries within the rotation (if he were healthy himself…), the return they'd get would still be very attractive for the Blue Jays.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.