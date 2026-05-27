Celebration: Pat Murphy publicly criticizes his pitcher

Sébastien Berrouard
Celebration: Pat Murphy publicly criticizes his pitcher
Credit: FOX News

Everything is going great for the Milwaukee Brewers, who are currently sitting atop the National League Central Division.

Everything? Maybe not.

True, the Brewers easily won last night's (Tuesday's) game 6-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

But the biggest story of the game had nothing to do with the final score. In fact, all eyes were on reliever Abner Uribe and a celebration that crossed the line in the eyes of his own manager.

Uribe, after ending the eighth inning with a strikeout of Alec Burleson, turned around and made three gestures in the crotch area toward the Cardinals' dugout. The Brewers were leading by six runs at that point, and the final out was narrowly upheld after a challenge by the Cardinals.

This moment, of course, immediately created tension between the two teams and led to exceptionally harsh public criticism of his player from manager Pat Murphy.

I don't know what got into him. I mean, he's an emotional guy, but that kind of thing—that's not how you do things. I was embarrassed. Why do we do that? It's a 6-0 game. What are we doing here?

Uribe eventually apologized through an interpreter, but he also suggested that there was more tension between the two teams than was visible to the naked eye.

According to him, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was making gestures toward the Brewers' dugout that suggested Milwaukee's batters might get hit later in the game. Uribe also referred to an incident during batting practice earlier in the day that he said contributed to the tension.

We're already looking forward to this afternoon's game (Wednesday).

PMLB
  • Cam Schlittler is dominant.
  • Collective bargaining negotiations: still ongoing.
  • It's true that the Red Sox are lucky to be in the American League.

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