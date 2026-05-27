Celebration: Pat Murphy publicly criticizes his pitcher

Everything is going great for the Milwaukee Brewers, who are currently sitting atop the National League Central Division.

Everything? Maybe not.

True, the Brewers easily won last night's (Tuesday's) game 6-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

But the biggest story of the game had nothing to do with the final score. In fact, all eyes were on reliever Abner Uribe and a celebration that crossed the line in the eyes of his own manager.

Uribe, after ending the eighth inning with a strikeout of Alec Burleson, turned around and made three gestures in the crotch area toward the Cardinals' dugout. The Brewers were leading by six runs at that point, and the final out was narrowly upheld after a challenge by the Cardinals.

Pat Murphy spoke about Abner Uribe's chop toward the Cardinals' dugout in tonight's game in Milwaukee : Brewers TV pic.twitter.com/Q1uTvXZVEz — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 27, 2026

This moment, of course, immediately created tension between the two teams and led to exceptionally harsh public criticism of his player from manager Pat Murphy.

I don't know what got into him. I mean, he's an emotional guy, but that kind of thing—that's not how you do things. I was embarrassed. Why do we do that? It's a 6-0 game. What are we doing here?

Uribe eventually apologized through an interpreter, but he also suggested that there was more tension between the two teams than was visible to the naked eye.

According to him, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was making gestures toward the Brewers' dugout that suggested Milwaukee's batters might get hit later in the game. Uribe also referred to an incident during batting practice earlier in the day that he said contributed to the tension.

We're already looking forward to this afternoon's game (Wednesday).

PMLB

Cam Schlittler is dominant.

After tonight's game vs. the Royals, Cam Schlittler has a 1.50 ERA. That's the second-lowest ERA through 12 starts by any pitcher in Yankees history. The lowest is 1.46 by Ray Caldwell in 1914. — Katie Sharp (@SharpStats17) May 27, 2026

Collective bargaining negotiations: still ongoing.

As MLB labor negotiations continue today and tomorrow—and a salary cap proposal arrives—one issue might decide the sport's fate. MLB franchise values trail the NBA and NFL. Why that's become so important: “To get change, I think you do what you have to do”https://t.co/qc6fxm1tCJ — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 27, 2026

It's true that the Red Sox are lucky to be in the American League.

Sox suck. Everybody sucks. pic.twitter.com/2e8HJRXMQX — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) May 27, 2026

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