Freddie Freeman: His daughter is changing his perspective on retirement

For the past few months, there have been reports that Freddie Freeman wants to play for four more years (including the current season) and then retire.

That would make it 20 years in the MLB—and eight years in Los Angeles, if he doesn't leave the franchise.

He's under contract through the end of the 2027 season, but he could obviously sign a contract extension in the meantime.

But what's interesting is how becoming a father for the fourth time has changed his perspective on playing baseball.

Freeman has a nine-year-old son, five-year-old twins… and a baby girl who was just born in 2026. She'll likely never see him play—at least not enough to remember it.

And that, as the veteran explained to Ken Rosenthal, is what's changing everything.

Why Freddie Freeman's baby daughter is making him re-evaluate his baseball longevity. https://t.co/hwzYML2C8J — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 26, 2026

His three sons will all have (or already have) memories of their father playing baseball. But his daughter won't.

So Freeman wonders, what's the point of continuing if it means he'll spend less time with her, without her reaping the benefits of having memories of her father, the Dodgers player?

Since he has three rings and cares less about individual honors than he used to, this has led him to question his future.

For now, he still wants to play until 2029. But don't be surprised if he changes his mind.

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