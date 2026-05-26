Blue Jays’ rotation: Keep an eye on Chad Dallas

Right now, the Blue Jays' injury list is huge. Especially when it comes to pitchers—both in the bullpen and the rotation.

When you look at it, it's clear that the Blue Jays could have a really strong pitching staff just with the guys on the injured list.

Dylan Cease

Shane Bieber

Max Scherzer

Cody Ponce

Jose Berrios

Bowden Francis

Lazaro Estrada

Yimi Garcia

Tommy Nance

Joe Mantiply

Among active players, there are therefore few options left in the rotation. Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, and Patrick Corbin are the only three true starters.

Spencer Miles is increasingly becoming one, as he's pitching more and more innings on bullpen days—as will be the case today.

Louis Varland, Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers, Braydon Fisher, Mason Fluharty, Chase Lee, Adam Macko, Yariel Rodriguez, and Tanner Andrews are the other active pitchers.

We all agree that having only three “true” starters isn't enough. A team can't have two bullpen days in a five-day cycle. It doesn't work.

A call-up from Buffalo is therefore to be expected at some point. Note that Yesavage pitched yesterday (25th), Gausman will pitch tomorrow (27th), and Corbin is scheduled to pitch on the 28th in Baltimore.

So who will pitch on Friday? Will Chad Dallas (who was supposed to start for Buffalo today and will be replaced by Par Gallagher) be the lucky one?

The Triple-A Buffalo Bisons list CJ Van Eyk, Josh Fleming, and Austin Voth as their probable starters for the next three days (beginning tomorrow). Chad Dallas, who last pitched on May 20, is not listed. He's a potential option to replace Dylan Cease in the #BlueJays' rotation. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 26, 2026

That's a possibility.

Otherwise, Josh Fleming (Thursday) or Austin Voth (Friday) are also scheduled to pitch in the coming days in Buffalo. Seeing one of them pitch for the Blue Jays on Friday instead isn't out of the question.

AAA Buffalo Bisons list their probable starters for Thursday & Friday as Josh Fleming & Austin Voth, meaning either could be on turn for a Friday spot start at Camden Yards if needed. Blue Jays haven't tipped their hand as to what's next in Dylan Cease's spot. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 26, 2026

Note that the Blue Jays will have only one day off between now and June 11, and that will be Monday, June 1. Until then, the team will primarily have to operate on a five-man rotation.

It won't be easy…

Created by humans, assisted by AI.