Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexual abuse

In 2023, while in the second year of an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, Wander Franco was accused of having an intimate relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was only 21.

And now the former star shortstop has been found guilty of sexually and psychologically abusing the girl. However, following the verdict handed down by a panel of three judges, the court granted Franco a judicial pardon, meaning he will not serve a prison sentence, according to ESPN.

Fully updated story on #Rays Wander Franco being found guilty again of sexual abuse of a minor – but pardoned from serving a sentence. Assuming this verdict is upheld, it would seem unlikely he can return to the major leagues. https://t.co/0WGBXdxOKj — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 26, 2026

As he left the courtroom, Franco expressed his relief and hope of resuming his career in Major League Baseball, even though that seems unlikely.

To my fans, keep supporting me, trust in God, and with faith in God, I'll be back in the MLB soon. Through this process, I've learned never to give up and to value family. Value your family, because they'll always be there. I've always kept training thanks to my father. I'll keep training and wait for God's decision.

The 25-year-old was facing a second trial after receiving a two-year suspended sentence when he was convicted in June 2025.

The girl's mother had previously been convicted of trafficking her daughter and sentenced to ten years in prison, a sentence that was later overturned on appeal because prosecutors alleged that Franco had bribed her.

She has now been convicted again of trafficking her daughter and has once again been sentenced to ten years in prison.

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