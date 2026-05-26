The first game without a run or a hit since 2024 in MLB

It had been a while since we'd seen a no-hitter in Major League Baseball. And last night, the Astros took matters into their own hands to change that.

For the first time since 2024 (the Cubs pulled off the feat on September 4 of that year), a team pitched a no-hitter in Major League Baseball.

Tatsuya Imai, who had a rough adjustment period when he first arrived in Houston, pitched the first six innings of the no-hitter.

And afterward, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa (in his Major League debut) closed out the game, giving the Astros a combined no-hitter. It's less prestigious than a complete game by a starter, but it's still worth noting. It's not easy to accomplish.

TATSUYA IMAI, STEVEN OKERT, AND ALIMBER SANTA COMBINE FOR THE FIRST NO-HITTER IN MLB SINCE 2024 pic.twitter.com/yIEF3pP65W — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 26, 2026

It's worth noting that the Astros won 9-0 against the Texas Rangers, their division rivals. The defense stood out, as the three pitchers combined for just four strikeouts for the winning team.

Imai, who earned his second Major League win, had started the game by walking two batters in a row. His pitching coach had come out to check on him on the mound.

But let's get back to Santa. Seeing him pitch the final two innings of a game like this in his Major League debut—well, let's just say it's mind-blowing.

The only other time that had happened was in the 19th century. So let's just say no one had seen that in their lifetime.

MLB

A heavy loss for the Blue Jays.

The @Marlins win their fourth game in a row! pic.twitter.com/YiRhT0Hmgl — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2026

Mis reached the 100-strikeout mark.

Jacob Misiorowski was throwing fire all day pic.twitter.com/WEvh06KPRI — MLB (@MLB) May 25, 2026

A top left-handed pitching prospect called up to Sacramento.

The Athletics are calling up Gage Jump, one of the best left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, sources tell ESPN. Jump, 23, throws a fastball up to 97 mph and has struck out 56 in 38 innings at AAA. He was part of what's shaping up to be a very interesting draft class in 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2026

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