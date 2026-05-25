Joey Votto has traveled the world since announcing his retirement

Credit: Life isn’t always smooth sailing. At one point or another, every human being goes through a phase of doubt, self-reflection, and existential crises in their thirties, forties, or fifties. Professional athletes are no exception. For them, it’s usually the post-career phase that’s the hardest. They’ve spent their entire lives developing and defining themselves as athletes. […]

Life isn't always smooth sailing. At one point or another, every human being goes through a phase of doubt, self-reflection, and existential crises in their thirties, forties, or fifties.

Professional athletes are no exception. For them, it's usually the post-career phase that's the hardest. They've spent their entire lives developing and defining themselves as athletes. They know nothing else about themselves or life in general, because this profession is so all-consuming. But once they hang up their cleats, what are they to do with their lives, when they're still in their prime?

Lucky are those who manage to stay involved in sports as a coach, consultant, media personality, etc. Not everyone has that luxury. One who seems to be breaking free is Joey Votto. The former Canadian baseball player didn't stay home twiddling his thumbs, sitting in front of the TV watching games and telling himself he could still hit a fastball from Paul Skenes. He traveled and discovered multiple talents he himself wouldn't have suspected not so long ago.

Joey Votto hasn't spent his retirement looking back at baseball. He earned a sushi chef certification in Japan. Became a certified yoga instructor in Spain. Surfed in Ireland. And more. Along the way, he says, “it helped my well-being.” Read for free:https://t.co/7z6NK6VUlZ pic.twitter.com/kiC7QX9Ymh — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) May 23, 2026

Losing oneself to find oneself

Votto has traveled quite a bit since September 2024. He went surfing in Ireland. He earned his sushi chef certification from the Japanese government during his three-month stay in the Land of the Rising Sun. He also earned his yoga instructor certification in Spain. He visited Petra in Jordan. He traveled through Sri Lanka and Egypt to see the pyramids, and he attended a cricket match in Dubai. That's not all.

An ancient city located at an altitude of more than 900 meters above sea level , Petra is a famous archaeological site situated in the desert in the southwestern part of Jordan. The city, founded in 300 BC, was the capital of the Nabataean kingdom. pic.twitter.com/CdwjYVjpAy — 𝕏 Ali Al Samahi علي السماحي (@alsamahi) May 21, 2026

He visited the Auschwitz memorial and spent quite a bit of time in Spain and Mexico to perfect his Spanish. All of this, on top of many other things. It's truly impressive and, above all, inspiring. What he appreciated most about all these experiences was exposing himself to the world by being himself—not the baseball player. Few, if any, recognized him, and he spent time with people who didn't care about his status as a former MLB star. It reminded him that, after all, we aren't much in this world, even if we've tasted fame and popularity.

Votto's story should serve as inspiration for all future retirees. Perhaps a short- and medium-term future awaits him in the field as a speaker or life coach for all those who, when the time comes, will bow out of professional sports. If I were the MLB, the NHL, or even the NFL, I would seriously consider reaching out to Votto to ask what he thinks of the idea.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.