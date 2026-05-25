Nathan Lukes is back: Davis Schneider is heading to Triple-A

We'd known for a while that Nathan Lukes was nearing a return to the field. The outfielder, who had regained his form after a difficult start to the season (due to migraines), was dealing with a hamstring injury.

And that wasn't ideal, given that Lukes is a very valuable player for John Schneider.

The question, however, was who would be sent down when Lukes returned. Young Yohendrick Piñango, who had been sent down when Addison Barger returned, was seen as a logical candidate despite his strong performances.

But in the end, the Blue Jays decided to send down a veteran who was underperforming rather than a young player who was performing well: Davis Schneider was sent back to Triple-A to make room for Lukes.

Just like last year, then, Schneider will spend some time in the minors. It paid off in 2025.

The #BlueJays have optioned Davis Schneider to AAA and activated Nathan Lukes from the IL. Schneider was optioned in late April last year, spent six weeks in AAA, then came back to be a key part of the '25 team. Ideally, this can be a similarly beneficial reset. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 25, 2026

We know Schneider is a valuable defensive player because of his versatility, but he's having a rough season offensively. It was becoming difficult to justify his at-bats, which isn't the case for Piñango.

And in the end, the Jays made the right call.

It will be interesting to see how the Jays handle the eventual return of Addison Barger, which could send Piñango back to AAA. That said, we also know that Lenyn Sosa is still in town… and he too could be a candidate to lose his spot.

Sosa, however, has no minor league options, so he would have to be designated for assignment (which is not the case for Piñango). But for now, both are still in Toronto… while Davis Schneider will head to Triple-A to try to regain his confidence.

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