Mets: Marcus Semien’s slump is cause for concern

When the New York Mets traded Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Marcus Semien, it was hard to tell who came out on top in the deal.

However, we're starting to get an answer. In fact, in the Mets' 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins—which completed the Marlins' sweep—Semien finished the game without recording a hit in four at-bats.

The second baseman's day was also marked by the double play he hit in the sixth inning after Brett Baty drew a walk early in the inning in a game that was then tied at zero.

Marcus Semien's prolonged slump continues as concerns mount for Mets https://t.co/ITatdC8sbn pic.twitter.com/xwx8heGzvO — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 25, 2026

So far this season, Semien is batting just .214 with three home runs, 18 RBIs, and an OPS of .560 in 192 plate appearances. The 35-year-old has a low OPS of .552 in May.

And he knows he could be doing better.

What I feel is that I'm making contact, but not with authority. I'm just trying to do everything I can to get my timing right, be ready for the fastball, and be ready for the breaking balls they're throwing.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, for his part, isn't worried about his player.

I'm not worried, because I watch him work behind the scenes. We know how much he cares about performing and that he's been a very good player, so we trust him. We need to keep going and support him.

However, when you find yourself thirteen and a half games behind the division leader, it's never too early to worry. Especially since no one forced the Queens team to go get Semien from Texas. Nimmo was more than doing the job in the Big Apple.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.