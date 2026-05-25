Angels: Fans Want Arte Moreno to Sell the Team

The Los Angeles Angels have been one of the worst organizations in all of Major League Baseball for quite some time now. And the team's fans now seem to have reached their limit.

Indeed, this week, we saw a crowd of shirtless fans chanting “Sell the team! Sell the team!” Their chants could be heard throughout the stadium, on the radio, and on television. The chants were also clearly audible in the press box and in the suites where Angels executives are located.

Fans were even leaving their seats to join the protesting groups. And that's not to mention the hundreds of people who gathered outside Angel Stadium in our area to protest against owner Arte Moreno.

On Friday night, a few hundred fans gathered outside the Angels' home stadium with signs, some of which read “Winning Matters.” And this wasn't just a small sample of die-hard fans.

As losses pile up, Angels fans call for owner Arte Moreno to sell the team From @WalkingRuiz:https://t.co/shuOgZjT51 — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 25, 2026

The relationship between Moreno and the fans is therefore completely broken and seems beyond repair. The Orange County, California market is one that is usually fairly laid-back compared to many other major league baseball markets. So when Anaheim fans start ripping off their jerseys and organizing protests outside the stadium, things have reached a whole new level.

Moreno must now sell his team, because fans will soon do more than just protest—they'll also directly hit the owner's pocketbook.

Moreno's legacy will remain a total failure. Taking over the reigning World Series champions, then squandering the prime years of Mike Trout, alongside Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols, without making the playoffs for over a decade, is a disaster.

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