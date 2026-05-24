Uninspiring and a rotation player: Trey Yesavage underrated by ESPN

Trey Yesavage is quite the pitcher. He's part of a wave of young players who will undoubtedly dominate the MLB for years to come.

Since his call-up in September 2025, we've seen what he's capable of.

In the playoffs, he was particularly excellent—not to say extraordinary. The Blue Jays wouldn't have come within inches of a championship without his heroics.

A game with 12 strikeouts against the Dodgers is an impressive feat to have on his resume.

I didn't think it was physically possible for Trey Yesavage to have a better start than the one he put together in his postseason debut against the Yankees. I was wrong. 7 IP 3 H 1 ER 0 BB 12 K. Masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/fco8kUGM0c — Damon (@Damon98_) October 30, 2025

Once again this year, he's started strong. His 1.07 ERA over 25.1 innings pitched (five starts) since returning from injury has the Blue Jays thrilled.

He's really developing just the way he should. And when Kevin Gausman retires (whether in a year or later), Yesavage will be able to form a dynamic duo with Dylan Cease at the top of the rotation.

But ESPN doesn't see it that way. The platform, which ranked Major League Baseball prospects, placed Yesavage at No. 13, adding that he was a “mid-rotation” guy with flashes of a star player.

Kiley McDaniel, the author of the article, also said that Yesavage wasn't exciting.

As you can imagine, the analysis didn't exactly go over well on social media. Many fans wanted to set McDaniel straight, considering that Yesavage has already proven himself in the majors.

What do you think? Because we can tell you that every time he pitches, we hear about it. He's exciting despite his more reserved personality.

PMLB

Royce Lewis is on fire in the minors.

Royce Lewis: 4 HR in 4 G! The @Twins 3B has been going off since he was reassigned to the @StPaulSaints. pic.twitter.com/tS2c61EsqA — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 24, 2026

The Red Sox are struggling at home.

Red Sox lose on a wet and wild day at Fenway. They are a putrid 8-17 at Fenway.https://t.co/qTetMXUWwo — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 24, 2026

The Mets swept.

Walk-off grand slam. Swept by the Marlins in Miami. A grand total of two runs scored in the three games for the Mets. In a season of many low points, this is right up there with the hardest ones to swallow so far. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) May 24, 2026

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dylan Cease are doing well under the circumstances.

Guerrero was hit in a similar spot last June 26 in Cleveland and experienced a similar sensation. He had two hits the next day in Boston. Right now, he said he can't fully move his elbow “but I'm going to take it day by day, see how it is tomorrow.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 24, 2026

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