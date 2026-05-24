MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss Making Good Progress | Taijuan Walker Joins the Angels
Jake Bloss is making good progress
His third rehab start (in the A-levels) went well. His fastball had bite.
Bloss' 3rd rehab outing is over: 4IP 5K 0BB 1ER (a solo homer) on 50 pitches.
He sat at 95.8 mph with the four-seamer and mixed in all five of his pitches https://t.co/knb20apf0d
— Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 24, 2026
Alejandro Kirk is making progress
However, he hasn't started hitting yet.
Alejandro Kirk is throwing on the field this morning. (He's the dot to the left of the foul pole, in the middle).
Hitting is still going to be his last hurdle, but he's getting closer. Kirk is the biggest missing piece this season. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/r156IwTqi6
— Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 24, 2026
Taijuan Walker with the Angels
He signed a minor league deal.
Angels are picking up Taijuan Walker on a minor-league deal pic.twitter.com/ZHYXQYh77f
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 23, 2026
Starting Pitchers Against the Marlins
It won't be easy with another bullpen relay game.
Marlins vs. Blue Jays scheduled starters
Mon, May 25 — Janson Junk vs. Trey Yesavage
Tues, May 26 — Sandy Alcantara vs. TBA
Wed, May 27 — Eury Perez vs. Kevin Gausman
— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 24, 2026
Wasting money?
That might be what the Red Sox have to do to improve offensively.
The Red Sox are paying for failed free-agent pursuits over the winter and their inability to trade either Duran or Yoshida.
Unless they're willing to take on the financial burden, I'm not sure how they'll pull this off.
Walker, Paredes, and Soler all look good on paper but aren't great.
Maybe they'll call the Padres and do something unexpected. https://t.co/zma13rWhBE
— Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) May 24, 2026
Favorite Cities
Salt Lake City and Nashville are expected to get a franchise.
Sunday Notebook: Grades for all 30 MLB teams on Memorial Day: So many Fs to hand out https://t.co/u7TqZAcOdh
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 24, 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.