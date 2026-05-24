MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss Making Good Progress | Taijuan Walker Joins the Angels

Jake Bloss is making good progress

His third rehab start (in the A-levels) went well. His fastball had bite.

Bloss' 3rd rehab outing is over: 4IP 5K 0BB 1ER (a solo homer) on 50 pitches. He sat at 95.8 mph with the four-seamer and mixed in all five of his pitches https://t.co/knb20apf0d — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 24, 2026

Alejandro Kirk is making progress

However, he hasn't started hitting yet.

Alejandro Kirk is throwing on the field this morning. (He's the dot to the left of the foul pole, in the middle). Hitting is still going to be his last hurdle, but he's getting closer. Kirk is the biggest missing piece this season. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/r156IwTqi6 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 24, 2026

Taijuan Walker with the Angels

He signed a minor league deal.

Angels are picking up Taijuan Walker on a minor-league deal pic.twitter.com/ZHYXQYh77f — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 23, 2026

Starting Pitchers Against the Marlins

It won't be easy with another bullpen relay game.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays scheduled starters Mon, May 25 — Janson Junk vs. Trey Yesavage

Tues, May 26 — Sandy Alcantara vs. TBA

Wed, May 27 — Eury Perez vs. Kevin Gausman — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 24, 2026

Wasting money?

That might be what the Red Sox have to do to improve offensively.

The Red Sox are paying for failed free-agent pursuits over the winter and their inability to trade either Duran or Yoshida. Unless they're willing to take on the financial burden, I'm not sure how they'll pull this off. Walker, Paredes, and Soler all look good on paper but aren't great. Maybe they'll call the Padres and do something unexpected. https://t.co/zma13rWhBE — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) May 24, 2026

Favorite Cities

Salt Lake City and Nashville are expected to get a franchise.

Sunday Notebook: Grades for all 30 MLB teams on Memorial Day: So many Fs to hand out https://t.co/u7TqZAcOdh — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 24, 2026

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