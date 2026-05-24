MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss Making Good Progress | Taijuan Walker Joins the Angels

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jake Bloss Making Good Progress | Taijuan Walker Joins the Angels
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Jake Bloss is making good progress

His third rehab start (in the A-levels) went well. His fastball had bite.

Alejandro Kirk is making progress

However, he hasn't started hitting yet.

Taijuan Walker with the Angels

He signed a minor league deal.

Starting Pitchers Against the Marlins

It won't be easy with another bullpen relay game.

Wasting money?

That might be what the Red Sox have to do to improve offensively.

Favorite Cities

Salt Lake City and Nashville are expected to get a franchise.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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