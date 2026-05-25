The requirement for seeing Bryce Harper in the home run derby

In 2026, the Home Run Derby will be held in Philadelphia. The All-Star festivities are taking place there to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

And as time goes on, we find ourselves wondering which power hitters will accept Major League Baseball's invitation.

Because increasingly, players who have participated in the contest once don't necessarily want to return afterward.

The fact that there are new faces among the guys who have at least 13 home runs this morning gives hope that several of the big hitters from 2026 will be there. But who knows…

MLB

In any case, there's one name MLB will undoubtedly be targeting: Bryce Harper.

Harper, who has 12 home runs on his belt this season, has once again become a key hitter in Philly. Dave Dombrowski's comments have undoubtedly spurred him on.

But above all, he is a face of Major League Baseball, a former contest winner, and a star with the Phillies, who will host the event.

As Bob Nightengale reported in an article, Harper is open to the idea of participating in the contest, but on one condition: he must be selected for the All-Star Game. He doesn't want to just go to the home run derby.

Sunday Notebook: Grades for all 30 MLB teams on Memorial Day: So many Fs to hand out https://t.co/u7TqZAcOdh — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 24, 2026

I guess that's a way to help his case for making the All-Star Game…

Remember that Bryce Harper participated in the contest in 2018. He was in his final year with the Nationals at the time and won the event, which was held in Washington.

If Kyle Schwarber (who currently leads the league with 20 home runs) and Harper were both to participate, Philly fans would get their money's worth.

Who do you want to see in the contest?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.