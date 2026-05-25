Jose Caballero at third base and Anthony Volpe at shortstop

Since Jose Caballero returned to the lineup, Anthony Volpe hadn't played. The regular starter had played in Friday's and Sunday's games… while on Saturday, the rain put a damper on things.

Meanwhile, Volpe remained on the bench. His last game was therefore on Thursday.

But today, the homegrown player—who was a regular from 2023 to 2025—will return to his shortstop position.

Caballero, meanwhile, will take over at third base.

In my view, this is the right move. Ryan McMahon isn't exactly indispensable, and Caballero offers more defensive versatility than Volpe.

The most important thing here is to keep Caballero in the lineup. After all, since the start of the season, he's been the one delivering.

But since Volpe hasn't been bad since the start of the season, keeping him in the lineup once in a while also makes sense. The Yankees want to see what he's capable of now that he's healthy.

We know Volpe is going to start practicing at second base. But since he's less used to switching positions and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is already there, it makes more sense to see Caballero use his versatility.

Will things change in the coming weeks? Maybe. But in any case, it's just for the days when both guys are on the field at the same time.

A little internal competition never hurt anyone.

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