MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease Placed on the Injured List | Francisco Lindor Making Progress

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease Placed on the Injured List | Francisco Lindor Making Progress
Credit: MLB

Dylan Cease on the injured list

Tanner Andrews has been recalled. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is day-to-day.

Francisco Lindor is making progress

He has started running again.

Kevin Gausman's requests

He wants the roof open tonight. And he's getting it.

Jarred Kelenic DFA

The White Sox are giving up.

The Astros' Plan

Expect the team to be a buyer at the trade deadline.

Holding onto cash?

That would help the Tigers get a good price for Tarik Skubal.

A Balance

Big payroll or not, some clubs are struggling—and succeeding.

Shane Bieber pitched

He pitched in the minors: two innings in Florida.

Nine straight losses

It's not easy for the Cubs.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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