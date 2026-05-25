MLB in Brief: Dylan Cease Placed on the Injured List | Francisco Lindor Making Progress

Dylan Cease on the injured list

Tanner Andrews has been recalled. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is day-to-day.

Dylan Cease will be placed on the IL with a mild left hamstring strain, according to John Schneider. A corresponding move will be announced later. The Jays are still discussing ways to cover for Cease. They'll need someone to throw 70+ pitches on Friday @ BAL. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 25, 2026

Francisco Lindor is making progress

He has started running again.

Carlos Mendoza provides updates on the injured Mets :-Francisco Lindor has started running and doing baseball activities

-There's a “good chance” Jared Young will be activated

tomorrow-A.J. Minter will go through his throwing progression

today-No update on Luis Robert Jr.… pic.twitter.com/iFhyTHbWBX — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 25, 2026

Kevin Gausman's requests

He wants the roof open tonight. And he's getting it.

If the roof is closed tonight, we riot — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) May 25, 2026

Jarred Kelenic DFA

The White Sox are giving up.

White Sox Designate Jarred Kelenic For Assignment https://t.co/qhbaXJDKsb pic.twitter.com/WNUpPqYNom — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 25, 2026

The Astros' Plan

Expect the team to be a buyer at the trade deadline.

Here's a mailbag that centers around the Astros' trade deadline plans. Free and unlocked for all to read – https://t.co/n7DepNHagl — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 25, 2026

Holding onto cash?

That would help the Tigers get a good price for Tarik Skubal.

If the Tigers decide to trade Skubal, they could get more prospects in return if they signal a willingness to absorb most or all of his salary for the last two months, about $11 million. Which would make sense: They've already budgeted to pay his salary this year. And if they do that,… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 25, 2026

A Balance

Big payroll or not, some clubs are struggling—and succeeding.

Memorial Day is often used as a marker for what's real and what isn't in a baseball season. And something fascinating is happening this year: The best teams and worst teams in MLB … are spending the exact same amount in aggregate. Here's the full story at ESPN: https://t.co/UiAh52wDqG pic.twitter.com/cfNV6FIwbM — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 25, 2026

Shane Bieber pitched

He pitched in the minors: two innings in Florida.

Shane Bieber saw some game action for the first time this season earlier today, pitching a rehab outing in the Florida Complex League. 2 innings, 3 hits allowed, 0 walks, 3 Ks. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 25, 2026

Nine straight losses

It's not easy for the Cubs.

The Cubs have lost nine straight games for the first time since 2022, the last year they finished below .500 . They could fall out of a playoff spot if the Diamondbacks win later today pic.twitter.com/TKrAf0udfg — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 25, 2026

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