Fernando Tatis Jr. will have to contribute 10% of his career earnings to an investment fund

As surprising as it may seem, Fernando Tatis Jr. still doesn't have a contract for 2026. But that may not be the 27-year-old's biggest concern.

In fact, Tatis Jr. suffered a major setback in a San Diego court, a loss that will cost him millions of dollars. The San Diego Padres outfielder was at the center of a lawsuit against the company Big League Advance, with which he signed a contract in 2017 at the age of 18.

At the time, the agreement stipulated that Tatis would receive $2 million (while he was in the minors and earning peanuts) in exchange for 10% of his future earnings. If he hadn't made it to the MLB, he would have pocketed $2 million without having to give any of it back.

Then, four years after signing that contract with BLA, he signed a 14-year, $340 million deal with the Padres.

But Tatis Jr. then accused Big League Advance of using tactics to “fraudulently induce” him to sign an agreement. He claims the company emphasized promises of immediate financial assistance for him and his family while downplaying the long-term impacts of such a contract.

Fernando Tatis Jr. lost his court case and now has to give up 10% of his career earnings. It's a predatory system, but it's all just business pic.twitter.com/8jY0LbtpmU — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) May 26, 2026

A San Diego Superior Court judge, however, dismissed the Padres star's case, meaning he will have to pay BLA 10% of his career earnings. The judge's ruling states that Tatis must pay $3.2 million immediately, as well as $240,000 to cover the legal fees of the company owned by former MLB player Michael Schwimer.

Ten percent of Tatis's massive contract with San Diego amounts to $34 million, as he is under contract through the 2034 season. He will then become a free agent at age 36, at which point he could sign another contract to finish his career, 10% of which would still be owed to BLA.

Tatis's attorney stated that they intend to appeal the judge's decision.

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