Shohei Ohtani (really) wanted to return to the Angels

In the winter of 2023, the big question in the baseball world was where Shohei Ohtani would continue his career. The Japanese player, who had just become a free agent, was the biggest name on the market.

And of course, when the best player in the world is available, he's in high demand.

In the end, we know he ended up joining the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700 million contract (of which $680 million would be paid to him in deferred compensation). We also know that the Blue Jays were in the mix… and that the Angels wanted to keep him.

And what's interesting is that, according to Bob Nightengale, Ohtani really wanted to stay with the Angels. The Japanese player, as far as we understand, would have liked the club to make him a competitive offer so he wouldn't have to switch teams.

The Angels actually had the chance to match the Dodgers' offer, but owner Arte Moreno refused to do so.

Sunday Notebook: Grades for all 30 MLB teams on Memorial Day: So many Fs to hand out https://t.co/u7TqZAcOdh — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 24, 2026

One might think that, with time, Ohtani doesn't regret his decision too much. He won the World Series in his first two seasons with the Dodgers, and the team is still the (big) favorite to win it this year.

Meanwhile, the Angels have posted records of 63-99 and 72-90. Let's just say they're a far cry from the Dodgers' success.

We must still commend Ohtani's loyalty, as his preference was likely to stay with a dysfunctional team like the Angels rather than join a better team like the Dodgers. He ultimately decided to join them, but he did so only after the Angels refused to match the offer.

And the Angels, who had refused to trade him to the Rays at the deadline (for Junior Caminero, among others) to give themselves a chance to keep him long-term, ended up empty-handed in the end.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.