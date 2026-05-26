MLB in Brief: Craig Kimbrel to Tampa Bay | Setback for Cole Ragans

Craig Kimbrel in Tampa Bay

He's got nine lives.

Craig Kimbrel is signing a major league deal with the Rays, per @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/IJKZHnye4l — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 26, 2026

Tomorrow's Podcast

It will take place at 7 p.m. – instead of 8 p.m.

NOTE: Tomorrow's podcast (May 27) will be broadcast LIVE at 7 p.m. on our social media channels so it doesn't overlap with the Canadiens game pic.twitter.com/ChC39FDhEB — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 26, 2026

The Red Sox aren't hitting

The managerial change hasn't changed everything.

The Red Sox are (still) bad at runs. pic.twitter.com/PoOIbW6Vg0 — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) May 26, 2026

At least Garrett Crochet is making progress.

Garrett Crochet just threw one inning of live batting practice and said it went well. He says the shoulder fatigue is behind him and now he's focused on the next five days. He's unsure if he'll go on a rehab assignment or not but expects to at least do a bullpen session and another live batting practice. — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) May 26, 2026

Setback for Cole Ragans

His rehab process isn't going super well.

Cole Ragans Pauses Rehab After Experiencing Elbow Stiffness https://t.co/ve1wfGiZvS pic.twitter.com/EFkK3A5nl6 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 26, 2026

Are the Mets sellers?

Possible.

The Mets could be a seller at the trade deadline for the second time in three years, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/8HU8THQdWm — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 26, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.