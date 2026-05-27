A strong start for Eric Lauer in his debut with the L.A. team.

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
A strong start for Eric Lauer in his debut with the L.A. team.
Credit: Sportsnet

The Toronto Blue Jays recently parted ways with Eric Lauer.

The pitcher's situation was handled rather oddly in Toronto. Management and the coaching staff didn't exactly succeed in keeping the pitcher in good spirits, even though he had saved the team's 2025 season.

In 2026, each of his outings was a struggle… and the Blue Jays decided to part ways with him recently.

Spencer Miles is, in a way, taking over Lauer's responsibilities right now. And just yesterday, he was excellent (one run over 4.1 innings) in the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Marlins in Toronto. Yes, the offense came through!

But yesterday, Lauer also took the mound. He did so for the first time in his new colors—those of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He did so without a reliever in front of him, acting as a true starter.

The result? The pitcher went six innings against the Colorado Rockies… and gave up just one run in a 15-6 win.

He earned a win (his second of the season and his first since March) and made his first quality start of the season. It was (by far) his best outing in 2026.

Obviously, it's just one start and everything can change in five days. But Lauer, who hadn't pitched since May 10, was excellent.

It's amazing what a little confidence can do for a pitcher, isn't it?

Note that the Dodgers lost Kiké Hernandez, who got injured in his very first game of the season.

Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, took a pitch to the hand. He'll pitch tomorrow, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to bat, that said.

PMLB
  • And that makes 19.
  • Luis Robert Jr. will miss at least another month.
  • 10 straight losses for the Cubs.
  • Kyle Tucker needs to step up. Since July, he hasn't been among the elite.
  • Roman Anthony is on the mend.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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