A strong start for Eric Lauer in his debut with the L.A. team.

The Toronto Blue Jays recently parted ways with Eric Lauer.

The pitcher's situation was handled rather oddly in Toronto. Management and the coaching staff didn't exactly succeed in keeping the pitcher in good spirits, even though he had saved the team's 2025 season.

In 2026, each of his outings was a struggle… and the Blue Jays decided to part ways with him recently.

Spencer Miles is, in a way, taking over Lauer's responsibilities right now. And just yesterday, he was excellent (one run over 4.1 innings) in the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Marlins in Toronto. Yes, the offense came through!

Another gem from Spencer Miles tonight: 4.1IP 3H 3K 1BB 1ER . Here's a breakdown of how the #BlueJays landed on Miles in the Rule 5 Draft, acquiring a key player for just $100,000: https://t.co/vrLa7fI1rE — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 27, 2026

But yesterday, Lauer also took the mound. He did so for the first time in his new colors—those of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He did so without a reliever in front of him, acting as a true starter.

The result? The pitcher went six innings against the Colorado Rockies… and gave up just one run in a 15-6 win.

He earned a win (his second of the season and his first since March) and made his first quality start of the season. It was (by far) his best outing in 2026.

Eric Lauer's Dodgers debut: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks, 96 pitches, 19% CSW%. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 27, 2026

Obviously, it's just one start and everything can change in five days. But Lauer, who hadn't pitched since May 10, was excellent.

It's amazing what a little confidence can do for a pitcher, isn't it?

Note that the Dodgers lost Kiké Hernandez, who got injured in his very first game of the season.

Shohei Ohtani, meanwhile, took a pitch to the hand. He'll pitch tomorrow, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to bat, that said.

PMLB

And that makes 19.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI

NO. 19

TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/7LoSK3NjbD — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2026

Luis Robert Jr. will miss at least another month.

The Mets have placed Luis Robert Jr. on the 60-day IL. Robert Jr. has been on the IL retroactive to April 27 with a lumbar disc herniation. pic.twitter.com/a06lkzkEfb — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 26, 2026

10 straight losses for the Cubs.

The Cubs have lost 10 games in a row after tonight's defeat . Yikes pic.twitter.com/t8D87cPndE — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) May 27, 2026

Kyle Tucker needs to step up. Since July, he hasn't been among the elite.

Kyle Tucker since July 1: 450 plate appearances, .235/.348/.373, 9 HR, 9 SB — Jon Anderson (@JonPgh) May 27, 2026

Roman Anthony is on the mend.

Roman Anthony took 12-15 dry swings today and felt much better, so the Red Sox are encouraged that he has turned a corner. Will do the same thing tomorrow and increase volume day by day. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 26, 2026

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