Travis Kelce Becomes a Shareholder in the Guardians

A native of Westlake, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce loves everything about his roots. He recently made a dream come true by becoming a minority owner of the local Guardians.

As we know, Kelce has been making waves in the NFL for over a decade now, not only because of his success on the field but also due to his relationship with world-renowned artist Taylor Swift. Together, they are a favorite subject of the paparazzi, who are eager to capture their every move for posterity.

A few days ago, the famous couple was spotted at an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, cheering on the home team. Unfortunately for them, the magic didn't work, and the Cavs were swept by the Knicks.

But now, following in the footsteps of his teammate, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has invested in a baseball team by becoming a minority shareholder. Mahomes put money into the Kansas City Royals, while his counterpart took an interest in the Cleveland Guardians, given his roots.

They are therefore division rivals.

News: Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is buying a minority stake in his hometown Cleveland Guardians, he tells ESPN .“I have so much love for this city. … I credit every good thing in my life to Cleveland.” Story free at ESPN: https://t.co/Z8pHKGwCa5 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 27, 2026

Mahomes and Kelce have no trouble paying their grocery bills, so seeing them invest in sports teams comes as no surprise. It's refreshing to see that it's not all about football for them.

It's worth noting that Mahomes' father played in Major League Baseball, which brings him a bit closer to the sport than Kelce.

Star basketball players also hold shares in Major League Baseball franchises: LeBron James (Boston Red Sox), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Brewers), and Cade Cunningham (Texas Rangers). It just goes to show that it's possible to broaden your horizons while investing wisely.

Travis Kelce has an unconditional love for the city of Cleveland, and this investment reflects that. For him, it's only natural to take an interest in and support a local team like the Guardians.

When he was younger, Kelce excelled at both football and baseball and could have made a name for himself professionally in that sport as well.

The Guardians franchise is currently valued at $1.7 billion—a remarkable increase compared to 2022, when the team was worth only $700 million. While this team isn't the most prestigious, it was dominant during the 1990s, when Kelce was growing up not far from Cleveland.

The Guardians' executives are certainly very pleased to have Kelce join the club's shareholders, as this will give much more visibility to a team that sorely needs it.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have also jointly invested in a Formula 1 team, the Alpine team. The two men get along well off the football field as well.

At 36 years old, Kelce is preparing for life after his career. Beyond his sports investments, will he join his brother Jason in trading the ball for a microphone?

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