Series in Brief: Not even the Knights expected to sweep the Avalanche

Last night, the Knights had a chance to sweep the Avalanche.

With a 2-1 victory, John Tortorella's team swept the regular-season champions.

Even captain Mark Stone couldn't believe it.

“Listen, we're as surprised as everybody that we're sitting here with four straight wins.” @ShawnMcKenzieSN speaks with Golden Knights captain Mark Stone after Vegas advances to the Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/LKxn7PeBIN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 27, 2026

In fact, he was the one who set the tone for the game.

He scored the first goal of the game.

Cole Smith then scored the game-winning goal late in the game.

Gabriel Landeskog cut the lead late in the game.

It was, however, too little, too late.

Mitchell Marner, one year after leaving Toronto, will play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in his career.

Dominique Ducharme will be returning to the Final.

Dominique Ducharme heading back to the SCF. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 27, 2026

Vegas will now face the winner of the Hurricanes and the Canadiens.

If Montreal reaches the Stanley Cup Final, the team will have home-ice advantage for the first time in the playoffs. Carolina would also have home-ice advantage against the Knights.

The last time Vegas and Montreal faced off in the playoffs was in 2021. Montreal won the series in six games on St. John's Day. Carolina and the Knights have never faced each other in the playoffs.

The Blues, thanks to the pick acquired from the Avalanche, will have the 29th overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Overtime

– Sensational.

Carter Hart has SHUT THE DOOR so far for the Vegas Golden Knights in just his 2nd ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/p8IzYRgAST — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 27, 2026

– Wow.

The Avalanche had never lost a series in fewer than 6 games under Jared Bednar… until tonight pic.twitter.com/NnMaqYsEyX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2026

– The end is near.

– Game highlights.

– The Hurricanes can push the Habs to the brink tonight.