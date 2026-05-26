Brendan Gallagher linked to the Canucks by a Vancouver columnist

Brendan Gallagher is in the final stretch of his time with the Canadiens. With the exception of three games in the series against the Lightning, he has been left out of the lineup for the entire Canadiens' playoff run.

Given the Habs' poor performances in the last two games, he may get the chance to rejoin the lineup and play what could be his final games with the Canadiens.

Bringing Gallagher back into the lineup is what Martin Biron would do to inject some energy into the Habs for the next game.

Brendan Gallagher as the spark plug in the next game? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @martybiron43 pic.twitter.com/iKOquRyiJu — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 26, 2026

Despite the possibility of seeing him play in upcoming games, Gallagher no longer really fits into the Canadiens' plans for the future. His hefty $6.5 million-per-season contract doesn't reflect his on-ice performance, and that could force Kent Hughes to trade him.

So now Rob Williams, a Vancouver-based columnist for the Daily Hive, is linking him to the Canucks.

Brendan Gallagher can't get into the Habs lineup and with a $6.5M cap hit, they could look to trade him this offseason, with a sweetener attached. The #Canucks should be first in line to acquire him. https://t.co/w7YtF6dY2g — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 26, 2026

The 2026-2027 season will be the final year of Brendan Gallagher's $6.5 million-per-season contract. The Canadiens will want to part ways with him if he is no longer a key player for the team, and the Canucks are able to absorb that amount on their payroll.

This would mark a return to Vancouver for Gallagher, who moved nearby to Tsawwassen at the age of 12. He went on to play junior hockey there with the Vancouver Giants.

His family still lives in Tsawwassen, and he often visits them during the summer.

On top of all that, his former teammate Manny Malhotra is currently one of the favorites to land the head coaching job with the Canucks. That's something that could make the Habs forward's decision easier.

However, a few issues could stand in the way of such a trade.

Gallagher may not want to finish the final year of his contract with a low-ranking team. He might want to stay with the Canadiens and try to win despite a reduced role.

Gallagher might also be reluctant to uproot his family from Montreal, as he is married to a Quebec woman with whom he has two children.

Looking at Gallagher's contract, we see that it includes a no-trade clause for six teams. It would be surprising to see Vancouver on that list, unless he absolutely refuses to play for a bad team.

With all that in mind, the Canucks might not agree to take on such a large contract for free. The Canadiens would likely need to throw in a little something extra to convince Vancouver. That could be a draft pick or a lower-tier prospect.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Gallagher.

Carolina leads the series 2-1 | Canadiens losses: should we bring back Gallagher and Xhekaj? https://t.co/rUI3Ygeghq — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 26, 2026

– That's surprising!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B/R Open Ice (@br_openice)

– It's a beautiful sight.