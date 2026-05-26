The Canadiens are terrible, according to Michel Bergeron

Hope was running high among Canadiens fans after Game 1 of their series against the Hurricanes. After two straight losses, morale is at an all-time low.

Several analysts no longer believe the Canadiens have a chance to win this series, including former NHL coach Michel Bergeron.

Appearing on the show Le Québec maintenant on 98.5 on Tuesday, “The Tiger” declared that “the Canadiens are terrible.”

Interview with Michel Bergeron | “The Canadiens are terrible.” -Michel Bergeron https://t.co/TZxZ6ry03W — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) May 26, 2026

These are strong words that illustrate just how little hope Bergeron has left for the Habs.

Toward the end of the interview, Bergeron even clearly stated that he doesn't believe for a second that Montreal can win this series.

There's no doubt the Habs are in hot water right now. Those two overtime losses were the result of the Hurricanes dominating in shots on goal.

This dominance in total shots on goal is precisely the key point in Michel Bergeron's explanation.

According to him, it's impossible for the Canadiens to win games while taking so few shots on goal. Logically, he's 100% right, especially against a goaltender like Frederik Andersen.

Bergeron's solution to this problem would be to change the Habs' lines. He's satisfied with Nick Suzuki's work and would like to see him play with teammates other than Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky.

It's far from a bad idea. The Habs are being dominated with their current lineup, and a shake-up of the lines could create a spark to generate more shots on goal.

Despite all that, there remains a glimmer of hope for Michel Bergeron. At the very end of the interview, he explained that if all the Canadiens players play as if they're convinced they can win, a miracle might just happen for Montreal.

In a nutshell

– A great Frenglish phrase from Alexandre Carrier.

“It's like a snowball effect.” In the most charming Franglais, Alexandre Carrier summed up how the team's zone exits are dragging the Habs down in this Eastern Conference Final https://t.co/hktRT54rdl — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 26, 2026

– Liam Lefebvre is currently excelling with the Saguenéens.

Liam Lefebvre was never drafted in the QMJHL and was overlooked in last year's NHL Draft. That shouldn't be the case this year. My article on the player who's steadily earning points with the scouts in the Bettman circuit.https://t.co/nheQwWGSyJ — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) May 26, 2026

– A major loss for the Blue Jays.