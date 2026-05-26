“Stop f*cking diving”: Lane Hutson appears to have been the target of this comment

Félix Forget
“Stop f*cking diving”: Lane Hutson appears to have been the target of this comment
Credit: Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Last night, the refereeing was a hot topic of discussion. We saw some bad calls (and non-calls) on both sides, including in overtime.

The Habs should have been called for having too many players on the ice, while the Hurricanes should have been called for tripping Lane Hutson.

That said, Hutson's case is interesting. We know the Hurricanes are openly targeting him, but we also know there's currently a narrative that the defenseman tends to dive a bit.

And yesterday, late in the second period, it's worth noting that during a sequence where Hutson jerked his head back in reaction to a high stick, a microphone picked up some very interesting comments just a few seconds later:

“Would you stop f***ing diving?!”

We don't know exactly who made those remarks, but it's a safe bet they were directed at Hutson. The sequence where he moved his head had just happened, and he was the only CH skater on the ice who wasn't involved in the play at that moment.

The other possibility is Jakub Dobes… but that seems unlikely.

It's possible the comment was made by Jackson Blake (who was near Hutson) or by referee Wes McCauley. And if it was the latter, that might explain why the Hurricanes didn't get a penalty for tripping Hutson in overtime.

That said, perhaps the comment came from the Hurricanes' bench instead, which greatly expands the list of possible candidates. The video footage isn't clear on this point.

But what seems clear is that Hutson was likely the target of those remarks. And one has to wonder if the defenseman is, rightly or wrongly, developing this bad reputation.


In a nutshell

– Let's see how this plays out.

– Where will he play next year?

– Interesting.

– Not ideal, that.

– Something to keep in mind.

– For those interested.

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