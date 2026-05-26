“Stop f*cking diving”: Lane Hutson appears to have been the target of this comment

Last night, the refereeing was a hot topic of discussion. We saw some bad calls (and non-calls) on both sides, including in overtime.

The Habs should have been called for having too many players on the ice, while the Hurricanes should have been called for tripping Lane Hutson.

That said, Hutson's case is interesting. We know the Hurricanes are openly targeting him, but we also know there's currently a narrative that the defenseman tends to dive a bit.

And yesterday, late in the second period, it's worth noting that during a sequence where Hutson jerked his head back in reaction to a high stick, a microphone picked up some very interesting comments just a few seconds later:

“Would you stop f***ing diving?!”

“WOULD YOU STOP F***ING DIVING?!” (boosted audio; h/t to @CanesStats for the heads up ) pic.twitter.com/xqPHtMWc74 — What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) May 26, 2026

We don't know exactly who made those remarks, but it's a safe bet they were directed at Hutson. The sequence where he moved his head had just happened, and he was the only CH skater on the ice who wasn't involved in the play at that moment.

The other possibility is Jakub Dobes… but that seems unlikely.

It's possible the comment was made by Jackson Blake (who was near Hutson) or by referee Wes McCauley. And if it was the latter, that might explain why the Hurricanes didn't get a penalty for tripping Hutson in overtime.

That said, perhaps the comment came from the Hurricanes' bench instead, which greatly expands the list of possible candidates. The video footage isn't clear on this point.

But what seems clear is that Hutson was likely the target of those remarks. And one has to wonder if the defenseman is, rightly or wrongly, developing this bad reputation.

In a nutshell

– Let's see how this plays out.

Last Saturday, the NHL refused to allow Game #2 between the Canadiens and the Hurricanes to be broadcast live from the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau due to exclusive territorial rights reserved for the Ottawa Senators. These rights would extend to about 80 kilometers… pic.twitter.com/UAcuHrHMdQ — RDS (@RDSca) May 26, 2026

– Where will he play next year?

Kevin Karius: What do you think the chances are of Alex Tuch re-signing in Buffalo? Frank Seravalli: I'd put it at about 40% – Kevin Karius Show (5/26) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 26, 2026

– Interesting.

The St. Louis Blues want to be aggressive this summer. Colton Parayko is reportedly open to a trade to a Western Conference team. Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Binnington will be on the market again. And the desire to move up in the draft could set the ball rolling for Alex Steen. https://t.co/LlYsAH4J4B — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) May 26, 2026

– Not ideal, that.

The Canadian team will face a significant challenge https://t.co/hflrNoJbfN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 26, 2026

– Something to keep in mind.

NOTE: Tomorrow's podcast (May 27) will air LIVE at 7 p.m. on our social media channels so it doesn't conflict with the Canadiens game pic.twitter.com/ChC39FDhEB — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 26, 2026

– For those interested.