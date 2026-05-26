Evgeni Malkin is staying in Pittsburgh: forget about Sidney Crosby in Montreal next year

Big news from the Penguins this afternoon.

After months of uncertainty regarding the future of Evgeni Malkin, whose contract expires on July 1, we finally have some clarity on the situation: Malkin will remain in Pittsburgh next year.

The team confirmed the news on its social media accounts.

ANOTHER YEAR OF MALKAMANIA — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 26, 2026

Note that the contract is for one year and will pay Malkin $5.5 million next season.

The deal reportedly also includes performance bonuses, which are permitted for players over the age of 35. And since Malkin will soon turn 40, the club took the opportunity to offer him such bonuses.

While Evgeni Malkin's #pens extension is worth $5.5 million guaranteed, sources say he can also earn: ** $500,000 in games played bonuses ** $1M if #pens

qualify for the playoffs**

$500,000 for each playoff round won Malkin's new contract includes a no-movement clause — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 26, 2026

As a result, one of the best options on the free-agent market is no longer available. Teams looking to bolster their center position (like the Canadiens) won't have many options come July 1.

Boone Jenner, Scott Laughton, and Jason Dickinson—they don't exactly inspire confidence.

The top project UFAs at center right now are Boone Jenner, Jason Dickinson, and Scott Laughton. https://t.co/1IYyehQZOm — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) May 26, 2026

And at the same time, Malkin's return to Pittsburgh closes the door on the possibility of Sidney Crosby being traded this summer. The Penguins' captain will therefore not be an option for the Habs if the club was clinging to that hope.

Because we can all agree that the Penguins didn't sign Malkin just to trade Crosby a few weeks later, you know.

More details to come…