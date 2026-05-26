Patrick Roy is missing his chance to stay in the NHL

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Patrick Roy is missing his chance to stay in the NHL
Credit: Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

Recently, it was reported that Patrick Roy wasn't in the best of shape following his dismissal. He's said to be shaken.

That's normal, after all. Why? Because he probably didn't expect his bosses to show him the door just a few days before the end of the season.

Plus, he had never been fired as a head coach before. He had always left on his own terms, whether in Quebec City or Denver.

One imagines that if an NHL team wanted to talk to him about a third NHL job as a head coach, it might lift his spirits.

But… as of this writing, no one has called to chat with him. That's what Pierre LeBrun reported in an article on The Athletic just a few hours ago.

Can things change? Yes, of course. Joe Sakic po—ah, never mind.

We saw it with Lou Lamoriello in 2024: sometimes all it takes is a phone call from a GM for things to change for a guy like Patrick Roy.

But right now, it looks like Roy is missing the window for the 2025–2026 offseason.

The Kings (D.J. Smith is still interim) have been looking for a while. The Maple Leafs seem to want someone younger. The Canucks are lining up for Manny Malhotra.

And the Oilers? If they haven't made a move by now, why would they change their minds?

I hope he gets another chance; he really didn't do a bad job on Long Island. Will a team like the Oilers, which needs a change of direction, go after a coach of that caliber, for example?


In a nutshell

– Ouch.

– The Habs need to shoot more.

– Interesting.

– Oh.

– The guys are backing Lane Hutson.

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